Star goalkeeper, 17-year-old Crown Point native Alex Svetanoff signs pro contract with Indy Eleven

Sometimes Alex would carpool with other Region players, who were also members of the academy, so they could take turns doing homework on the way there and the way back. Ultimately, Alex believes his love of the game is what helped him embrace those long days with appreciation rather than ingratitude.

"It was just a constant grind of trying to get better," Svetanoff said. "I used to train on Mondays by myself, and then I'd train with the academy Tuesday through Thursday. Friday would be a rest and recovery day, and then usually we would have games on Saturdays and sometimes Sundays. That was my life during the academy season."

The teenager's strong work ethic did not go unnoticed and is one of the reasons why Indy Eleven chose to sign him. Indy Eleven assistant coach Phil Presser explained that beyond Svetanoff's physical gifts, his desire to maximize his potential is what sets him apart from other athletes his age.

"(Indy Eleven) is only going to raise the bar and his mindset, whether it's in the weight room, his agility work or him working on his power and explosiveness," Presser said. "You can't really develop unless you're in an uncomfortable situation. I think he sees that, and he's accepted the challenge really well so far."