Star goalkeeper, 17-year-old Crown Point native Alex Svetanoff signs pro contract with Indy Eleven

Countless people dream of becoming a professional athlete, but few have the chance to actually make it happen.
Alex Svetanoff reached that milestone before graduating high school.
The star goalkeeper, who will be a senior at Crown Point in the fall, signed with Indy Eleven on July 17. According to the team's press release, Svetanoff is the fourth United Soccer League Academy player to join Indy Eleven this season.
Although he may not see much live-game action as the team's third-string goalie, Svetanoff still considers it a privilege to reach the professional ranks as a 17-year-old. In fact, he actually had to have his parents sign his contract with him since he is a minor.
"It was pretty exciting to me, just knowing that I was joining a pretty well-respected team in the USL Championship with some great guys and some great talent," Svetanoff said. "I know that I can progress here not only as a footballer but as a person."
Perhaps what's more impressive than Svetanoff's unique opportunity with Indy Eleven is the path he took to earn it. Unlike many of his peers, who were introduced to soccer as soon as they could walk, Svetanoff didn't start playing until he was 12.
Instead, he found an interest in basketball until one day Svetanoff told his father, Joe, that he wanted to turn his attention away from the hardwood and toward the field.
"He goes, 'Dad, I think I want to retire,'" Joe Svetanoff said with a laugh. "I said, 'OK, well, what do you want to do?' And he goes, 'I think I want to play soccer and be a goalie. I'm actually pretty good out on the playground.'"
Early on, Joe thought his son was in over his head since he had never played soccer before. But throughout the years Alex has not only excelled, he's established himself as one of the top players in the state.
After starting his soccer career with Indiana Elite, a premier Region club team, Alex really began to blossom when he entered high school. He started in 13 games as a freshman at Crown Point, conceding two goals, but he wasn't with the Bulldogs for long.
"It's just amazing to see how much he's progressed," Crown Point boys soccer coach Mike Bazin said. "Obviously, after his freshman year he moved on to the (Development Academy) with the Indy Fire, and that training and the fact that he just shot up in size, it's just been amazing to watch."
Svetanoff, who now stands 6 foot 3 and weighs 195 pounds, enjoyed honing his skills as a sophomore and junior at the Indiana Fire Academy. However, it took a lot of commitment since most of the games and practices were held in Indianapolis.
Several times a week, he would make the nearly three-hour drive from Crown Point to the state's capital after school, switching time zones along the way, and he wouldn't return home until about 10 p.m.
Sometimes Alex would carpool with other Region players, who were also members of the academy, so they could take turns doing homework on the way there and the way back. Ultimately, Alex believes his love of the game is what helped him embrace those long days with appreciation rather than ingratitude.
"It was just a constant grind of trying to get better," Svetanoff said. "I used to train on Mondays by myself, and then I'd train with the academy Tuesday through Thursday. Friday would be a rest and recovery day, and then usually we would have games on Saturdays and sometimes Sundays. That was my life during the academy season."
The teenager's strong work ethic did not go unnoticed and is one of the reasons why Indy Eleven chose to sign him. Indy Eleven assistant coach Phil Presser explained that beyond Svetanoff's physical gifts, his desire to maximize his potential is what sets him apart from other athletes his age.
"(Indy Eleven) is only going to raise the bar and his mindset, whether it's in the weight room, his agility work or him working on his power and explosiveness," Presser said. "You can't really develop unless you're in an uncomfortable situation. I think he sees that, and he's accepted the challenge really well so far."
As his senior year approaches at Crown Point, Alex Svetanoff said he will go the e-learning route amid the COVID-19 pandemic and remain with Indy Eleven. He hopes that his tenure with the team through the 2020 campaign is just a stepping stone for the future.
The Region standout has also maintained his NCAA eligibility, and according to Joe Svetanoff, his son has received interest from several Division I programs, including Indiana, Michigan State and Syracuse.
More schools may be calling as Alex Svetanoff continues to build on his first professional contract.
"The first time I really realized that he reached the big time was when I went with him to his first game," Joe Svetanoff said. "He had this parking pass, and these guys were waving him over. He parked in this spot where the Colts park and went through this downstairs entrance at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"After seeing that, all I could think was, 'Yeah, he's big time now.'"
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!