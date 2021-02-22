Star power: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, Brownsburg's Ally Becki headline Class 4A state final

Smiley believes their combination of athletic and cerebral talent shouldn't be taken for granted.

"It's not normal," Smiley said. " ... They're remarkable in how they're handling not just their performance but the accolades that come with it. I've seen a lot of really good players just play on one end of the floor, but for a kid (Becki) to not only be your best scorer but also your best defender, your best rebounder, your best leader, your best everything — it speaks volumes to the competitiveness and the character of that kid. I think those two individuals (Becki and Carrothers), people will see their scoring, but it's really all of the other intangible things that they do that set them apart."

As the season finale approaches, Smiley and Seibert are confident their teams' leaders will be ready when they take the floor at Bankers Life on Saturday night.

Brownsburg is eyeing its first state crown in program history, while Crown Point is hoping to clinch its third state title and first since becoming the first girls basketball team in IHSAA history to win back-to-back state crowns in 1984 and 1985.