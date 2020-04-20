Star Valpo player mourns COVID-19 death of dad

There is no blueprint for navigating the death of a parent, but there is a new normal.
Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman has experienced that pain and uncertainty before, and now, he’s trying to give whatever guidance he can to one of his former players going through a similar tragedy.
Ronald Newman, the father of former Vikings star and Purdue guard Brandon Newman, died Friday morning due to complications from the coronavirus. The 59-year-old was one of the most decorated officers in the Chicago Police Department.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Ronald Newman earned 137 departmental awards throughout his nearly 20 years of service on Chicago’s south side. His last day of work was March 22, and he was admitted to a hospital on March 26.
“All of my interactions with him showed that he was a hard worker,” Coolman said. “Someone that, because of his hours, it was hard for him to get over and see Brandon as much as he would’ve liked to. But he definitely made a very conscious effort, especially over the last couple of years, to try to get over and support Brandon as much as he could.”
Coolman was hired as the Valparaiso boys basketball coach ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, which was also Brandon Newman’s freshman season. They’ve developed a close bond since then, and Coolman said he had the chance to speak with Brandon Newman on Friday after the tragic news.
During their conversation, Coolman offered his condolences and support to Brandon Newman and his family. Coolman’s family hasn’t been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he does know what it’s like to feel helpless as a loved one's health deteriorated.
“My mother passed away from cancer two years ago, and my mother-in-law passed away from cancer about six years ago,” Coolman said. “Having gone through that, obviously it’s a different circumstance, but it’s just heartbreaking. It’s never easy. Unlike for my wife and I, when we lost parents, you could kind of see the writing on the wall. It’s a long, slow process when you’re battling cancer. But when a situation like this happens, you go from your dad being completely healthy to less than a month later you get the news that it didn’t turn out well.
“(Brandon Newman) was pretty numb and kind of in that shocked stage.”
No one knows how long it will take for Brandon Newman, who was unavailable for comment, to adjust to life without his father. But Coolman said he and his wife have vowed to be there for the 19-year-old every step of the way.
When the dynamic guard was at Valparaiso, he emerged as one of the best prep players in the state. Brandon Newman set the Vikings’ single-game scoring record with 49 points as a senior and finished his career with 1,577 points, which is tied with former Valparaiso High School star and Valparaiso University legend Bryce Drew for the second-most in program history. He was also named an Indiana All-Star and finished as the runner-up for the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball award.
At the moment, though, Coolman doesn’t think Brandon Newman should be looked at as a remarkable basketball player. But instead, as a person trying to find his way through a life-altering loss.
“There are going to be days to come, weeks to come and even years to come where he’s like, ‘Oh I need to call my dad,’ but he can’t,” Coolman said. “Even for me, the last year was really hard because my mom was a Portage grad. When we took on Portage in sectionals, I was reminded that for the first time my mom wasn’t there to watch me coach. There’s going to be dark days to come that a lot of people forget about once the initial news passes, and that’s where he needs the support. Brandon was there for me through the loss of my mom. The relationship we have goes way beyond basketball, and that’s really why you have those relationships — the support through the tough times.”
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD acting superintendent David Brown announced Ronald Newman’s death Friday in a press conference. He is the third Chicago police officer to die from the coronavirus, following 50-year-old Marco DiFranco on April 2 and 56-year-old Clifford Martin on April 10.
“I had the opportunity to speak briefly with his widow and offered our deepest condolences to her and the family, as well as our continued support for anything that they need in this time of grief,” Lightfoot said.
Said Brown: “His wife works as a civilian employee for CPD’s office of community policing. This was truly a police family, and (Ronald Newman’s death) has sent shock waves through our department.”
The Purdue athletic department also released a statement Monday in support of the Newman family. Brandon Newman redshirted his freshman year and is set to make his collegiate debut with the Boilermakers this upcoming season.
“The Purdue athletic department and men’s basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman,” the press release stated. “We send our condolences to the Newman family, and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need.”
