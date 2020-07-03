Summer meal programs see rise in need amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hammond’s summer food service program is seeing a spike in participants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, which provides free meals for anyone younger than 18, has had to rapidly adjust for a summer where students can’t eat food on site and families are finding themselves food insecure for the first time.

“It's almost even hard to describe,” said Christine Clarahan, Hammond’s director of food and nutrition services. “We still follow the same meal patterns, but the need has been so much greater.”

Clarahan said Hammond is providing meals to nearly 2,200 people each day.

Last summer, the program provided 41,678 summer meals over a nine-week period, which Clarahan called average. It took less than three weeks to pass that number this year; by June 25, it had served 77,552 meals. Clarahan expects totals to pass 200,000 by the end of the summer.

“Normally we see numbers peak early on and then go down,” Clarahan said. “We have yet to see a drop.”