Summer meal programs see rise in need amid pandemic

Hammond’s summer food service program is seeing a spike in participants during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, which provides free meals for anyone younger than 18, has had to rapidly adjust for a summer where students can’t eat food on site and families are finding themselves food insecure for the first time.
“It's almost even hard to describe,” said Christine Clarahan, Hammond’s director of food and nutrition services. “We still follow the same meal patterns, but the need has been so much greater.”
Clarahan said Hammond is providing meals to nearly 2,200 people each day.
Last summer, the program provided 41,678 summer meals over a nine-week period, which Clarahan called average. It took less than three weeks to pass that number this year; by June 25, it had served 77,552 meals. Clarahan expects totals to pass 200,000 by the end of the summer.
“Normally we see numbers peak early on and then go down,” Clarahan said. “We have yet to see a drop.”
This year, Hammond’s program was forced to reduce the number of days it provides meals. Instead of five days a week, the program hands out meals three days a week: two days’ worth of food on Monday and Thursday, and one day’s worth of food on Wednesday.
The revamped method of distribution means schools have to be creative with their supplies. A pickup at Hammond on Monday contains breakfast and lunch for both Monday and Tuesday, meaning packaging and instructions need to be included to detail how to preserve the food.
Other local programs are on different schedules; Valparaiso Community Schools serve meals every Friday.
Kathy Kane, Valparaiso’s director of school nutrition, said this year they switched from daily lunches to take-and-bake meal kits containing five breakfasts and five lunches.
“I think these families have really enjoyed getting produce and things they can cook together,” Kane said. “The community has really been behind this.”
Response for VCS was large enough to force the service to move from Thomas Jefferson Middle School to Valparaiso High School to accommodate traffic. VCS has served 100,000 meals since the beginning of the pandemic, Kane said.
“Initially, it was something to do,” Kane said. “Parents felt safe when at that time they didn’t feel safe going to stores.”
Clarahan said new packaging machines allow food to be stored and prevent spilling or food mixing. They provide a list of what needs to be refrigerated as well.
Families are not allowed to eat on site, a change from the mandatory rules in previous years keeping food located on the premises.
Clarahan said families drive up to pick up their meals. If the meal is for a School City of Hammond student, parents have to provide proof in the form of paperwork.
But since the program is nationwide and receives federal funding, anyone can pick up a meal in Hammond — or any other site — as long as the child is in the car.
“You can be from Washington, and as long as you're 18 or under, we’ll give you a meal,” Clarahan said.
The program has been aided by food donations from the Purdue Extension Nutrition Education Program. Clarahan said Purdue's program has helped supply Hammond with blocks of cheese, tomatoes and fresh produce.
“By the families being able to come get their meals from us, it isn't able to meet all the needs, but it makes a difference,” Clarahan said.
