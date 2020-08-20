The Times Top 10: Valparaiso, Merrillville sit atop the Region

Top 10 Teams
No. 1 Valparaiso: The Vikings are coming off a Class 5A state runner-up finish and have won three consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference titles. Senior running back Tommy Burbee is poised for a big season. Last year, he totaled 239 carries for 1,761 yards and 23 touchdowns.
No. 2 Merrillville: The Pirates fell one win short of appearing in the Class 6A state final last season and have plenty of star power again this year. One player to keep an eye on his senior wide receiver Armani Glass, who has proven to be one the Region's top playmakers whenever he gets his hands on the ball.
No. 3 Hobart: Last year, the Brickies claimed their first Class 4A regional championship in 23 seasons. Senior quarterback Riley Johnston will try to guide Hobart on another deep playoff run this year. In 2019, he racked up 2,043 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns.
No. 4 Andrean: The 59ers won their ninth regional title in program history last season and will lean on senior running back Ryan Walsh once again. During his junior campaign, he dominated the Region rushing for 2,251 yards and 27 touchdowns on 278 carries.
No. 5 Chesterton: The Trojans are led by arguably the top quarterback in Northwest Indiana. Junior Chris Mullen was named The Times Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after throwing for 2,477 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
No. 6 Crown Point: The Bulldogs lost 10-9 to Merrillville in a Class 6A sectional championship last year and return their offensive and defensive leaders. Senior quarterback Will Pettit threw for 1,766 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019, while senior linebacker Reilly Granger registered 109 tackles and eight tackles for loss.
No. 7 Lowell: The Red Devils lost to Hobart in a Class 4A sectional final last season and have seven starters returning on defense, highlighted by senior linebacker Kyler Newcom and junior safety Joey Heuer. Newcom totaled 67 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks last year, and Heuer racked up 35 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.
No. 8 Michigan City: The Wolves had their first losing campaign under coach Phil Mason last season and will try to redeem themselves behind junior quarterback Giovani Laurent and senior wide receiver Kaydarious Jones. Laurent threw for 523 yards and seven touchdowns last year, and Jones hauled in 29 catches for 312 yards.
No. 9 Hanover Central: The Wildcats finished 6-4 last year, marking their first winning season since 2016. Senior quarterback Blaze Cano will be one of the team's catalysts. In 2019, he totaled 1,360 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
No. 10 Highland: The Trojans upset Morton in Week 1 last year and squeezed out a 24-21 win over E.C. Central in a Class 4A sectional opener. A senior trio made up of quarterback Ethan Litavcez and running backs Jonah Tillman and Christian Rios will guide the team's offense.
