The Times Top 10: Valparaiso, Merrillville sit atop the Region

Top 10 Teams

No. 1 Valparaiso: The Vikings are coming off a Class 5A state runner-up finish and have won three consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference titles. Senior running back Tommy Burbee is poised for a big season. Last year, he totaled 239 carries for 1,761 yards and 23 touchdowns.

No. 2 Merrillville: The Pirates fell one win short of appearing in the Class 6A state final last season and have plenty of star power again this year. One player to keep an eye on his senior wide receiver Armani Glass, who has proven to be one the Region's top playmakers whenever he gets his hands on the ball.

No. 3 Hobart: Last year, the Brickies claimed their first Class 4A regional championship in 23 seasons. Senior quarterback Riley Johnston will try to guide Hobart on another deep playoff run this year. In 2019, he racked up 2,043 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns.

No. 4 Andrean: The 59ers won their ninth regional title in program history last season and will lean on senior running back Ryan Walsh once again. During his junior campaign, he dominated the Region rushing for 2,251 yards and 27 touchdowns on 278 carries.