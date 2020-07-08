THE WAITING GAME: Crown Point grad Geno Christofanelli prepares for freshman year at Purdue

Standout distance runner Geno Christofanelli, a 2020 Crown Point alum, will continue his career at Purdue. He reflects on his senior year with the Bulldogs, the death of fellow runner Ahmaud Arbery and looks ahead to his freshman season with the Boilermakers as told to James Boyd:
My entire training schedule has been sent to me by my Purdue coaches, and its detailed with everything I should be doing day by day until I get to campus in August. There are built in rest days but not too many. So, pretty much every day, I just wake up at 7 a.m. and go for a run. Our first team practice is Aug. 17, so I'll probably head down a couple days before.
When everything started getting shut down because of COVID-19 toward the end of my senior year, it was really heartbreaking to say the least. Once the NBA postponed its season, it was like a domino effect.
Not being able to compete in the spring just made hold on even tighter to what we did in the fall. It felt surreal to win our program's first semistate championship since 1981. It was also crazy because it was coach Keith Iddings' first semistate title after being there for 23 seasons.
We were all proud to win one for him because coach Iddings taught us not only how to be great runners, but how to be great men and to always respect others. He's just one of those outstanding guys that the world needs more of, and I've always respected how he stands up for what he believes is right.
It doesn't surprise me that he's been using his Twitter to speak out against racial and social injustice. For him, it was always bigger than sports, and that has always resonated with me. When he tweeted about Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man killed in Georgia while he was running, that really hit home.
I know he was followed and eventually killed by those two white men on Feb. 23, so I joined in with all of the other runners and ran 2.23 miles in his honor. It felt like the right thing to do, so when I was out for one of my runs in May, I stopped my watch at 2.23 miles and saved it. After reflecting for a bit, I continued on my run.
It's just crazy to me that he was running along, doing absolutely nothing wrong, and people can drive up to him and kill him.
Honestly, I've never felt scared while running, and no one else — no matter what they look like — should feel scared either.
In sports and life, there's always going to be someone you encounter that's different than you. So, I always think of the movie "Remember the Titans" and the part where Julius and Bertier were getting into it at camp. The coach was fed up, so he told them they were going to do three-a-days until the white and Black players finally started talking to each other and learned about each other. That scene was pretty powerful, and I think we all can all learn a valuable lesson from it.
If a team can come together and be unified, then why can't the world do the same?
When I get to Purdue, I really hope to meet a bunch of people that don't view everything the same way I do. I'm sure I'll obviously have a lot in common with the cross country and track guys because we'll all be competing together, but I don't want my entire experience to be just about running.
I have to admit, though, I never really thought I would be in this position. In fact, I didn't start taking running serious until high school. I remember at the New Prairie Semistate my freshman year, I finished 16th. All of my cross country teammates were going crazy, but I had no clue what it even meant or how great of an accomplish that was. It didn't hit me until after I saw their reasons. Then, I realized I had the potential to do a lot more with running than I originally thought.
I don't know exactly what would make my freshman year at Purdue a success, but I really want to compete for a spot in the cross country team's top seven, which would be insane because they got 11th at nationals last year and a lot of the guys are coming back. But even if I don't do that, I just want to build a good base for the rest of my career.
Whenever I line up for my first college race, I'll for sure be excited since it will be about a half-year since the last time I was in an official race. But at the same time, I'll just soak it all in and try not to get too hyped about it.
I know I still have a lot to learn, so I just have to stay humble.
