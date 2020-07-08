THE WAITING GAME: Crown Point grad Geno Christofanelli prepares for freshman year at Purdue

If a team can come together and be unified, then why can't the world do the same?

When I get to Purdue, I really hope to meet a bunch of people that don't view everything the same way I do. I'm sure I'll obviously have a lot in common with the cross country and track guys because we'll all be competing together, but I don't want my entire experience to be just about running.

I have to admit, though, I never really thought I would be in this position. In fact, I didn't start taking running serious until high school. I remember at the New Prairie Semistate my freshman year, I finished 16th. All of my cross country teammates were going crazy, but I had no clue what it even meant or how great of an accomplish that was. It didn't hit me until after I saw their reasons. Then, I realized I had the potential to do a lot more with running than I originally thought.

I don't know exactly what would make my freshman year at Purdue a success, but I really want to compete for a spot in the cross country team's top seven, which would be insane because they got 11th at nationals last year and a lot of the guys are coming back. But even if I don't do that, I just want to build a good base for the rest of my career.