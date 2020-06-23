THE WAITING GAME: Former Marquette star Colin Kenney looks ahead to sophomore season at Furman

I always do 30 minutes of ball-handling to start off the workout, and then I usually work my way out. So, I'll start by working on finishing at the rim, then set up some cones and do ball-screen work, then finishing at the mid-level with floaters and mid-range and then I'll get into shooting threes. Before I leave the gym I always try to get 200-250 makes in on 3-pointers, whether its spotting up or off the dribble.

It's definitely been a more unique grind because it's been challenging to find places to get workouts in at times. That's the only thing that's been kind of hard, but I think it's been great, too, because it's really been able to challenge my discipline. I've been able to discipline myself a lot, and that's something I'm proud of myself for because this is a time when some kids could slip up with a lack of access to stuff and a lot of time on their hands. But I feel like I've been utilizing it pretty well.

I didn't expect my freshman year to be over so soon. We had just lost to Wofford in the Southern Conference Tournament, and we had just got back to campus. We had four days off, and we were waiting because we were most likely going to get an NIT bid. We didn't think our season was fully over, especially after tying the program record with 25 wins. But then we started hearing about COVID-19, and it getting bigger and bigger. They canceled the NIT, and they canceled March Madness.