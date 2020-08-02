THE WAITING GAME: Lowell alum, Indiana commit Gabriel Sanchez reflects on historic prep career

Putting Lowell on the map like that meant a lot, and my family, the town and the school were really proud of me and hyping me up. It was awesome. My Gatorade banner is up in the school now, and it feels so good to know that I represented the Red Devils like that.

I'm going to miss walking around the hallways and just knowing everybody at Lowell. Since I was the state champ, pretty much everyone showed me love. They even supported me before I won state. But beyond just sports, I was really looking forward to closing out my senior year with all of my friends and doing all of the things that seniors wait four years for. Even just that last day where everyone is like, "Wow, this is it," we didn't get to have that. But I guess you gotta move on, and I think I'm ready for it.

My first practice at Indiana is Aug. 18, and I can move in between Aug. 10-17. I'll figure out everything I need and head down to Bloomington around then. I know it'll be different, and I'll have to get used to being on my own. But you only get four or five years of college anyways, so I definitely plan on making the most of it.

When it comes to running, I think it's exciting that I'll have to prove myself all over again. I remember going on a visit and thinking, "Man, almost everybody here is a state champ. These guys are dogs." For me to join them and follow in their footsteps, it's crazy.