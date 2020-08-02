THE WAITING GAME: Lowell alum, Indiana commit Gabriel Sanchez reflects on historic prep career

Gabriel Sanchez, a 2020 Lowell graduate, became the first individual cross country state champion in school history last year. He discusses his memorable prep career, the death of Ahmaud Arbery and his next chapter at Indiana as told to James Boyd:
Quarantine has actually been pretty good. I wake up every day at about 7:45 a.m., and I meet up with other college runners from the Region since I'm a part of that group now. It's so nice to have some people to run my mileage with as I prepare for Indiana. We usually get started at about 8 a.m., so I basically just wake up, roll out of bed, put some clothes on and drive into town. I literally give myself 5 minutes to get dressed, and then I jump in the car.
After our workouts, sometimes we go get shakes together, and then for the rest of the day I'm usually just relaxing or working. I actually got my first job with DoorDash, and it's a pretty solid job if you ask me. I can work around my running hours because I can do it whenever I want. It usually gets busy around noon, so depending on the day, I can DoorDash for like eight or nine hours and make some bank. It's a decent schedule. It's like I get to wake up and get that running grind in and then get that actual money grind in, too.
It's crazy how everything has been affected by COVID-19, but the quarantine has given all of us a lot of time to reflect. Even with the social injustice protests, I don't know if that would have gotten this much attention if everything was normal. I'd definitely say it's given me a new perspective, especially with what happened to Ahmaud Arbery.
I remember just thinking like, "Man, have I experienced anything like this myself?" And looking back, there actually have been a few times when people thought I was up to something just because I was out for a run. Stuff like that shouldn't even happen. It's pretty messed up, so I'm glad a lot of people are trying to change that.
Again, I think all of this has really given everyone a lot more time to think. I know for me, a lot of my thoughts have been about not ending high school the way I wanted to. It was definitely hard to have my senior track season taken away. But looking back at it, I can say I was still very fortunate to have had those first three years. Plus, I still got to finish out my senior season of cross country. If this would have happened a few months earlier, I wouldn't have had the chance to become a state champ.
I do think I could have gone out and won the 800 state title, too, though. It wasn't guaranteed, obviously, but with the time I had last year as the state runner-up and the progression I've made since then, it was looking really positive for me. I thought I had a really good chance to go back-to-back as a state champ in the fall and in the spring.
Since that will always be a "What If?" I'm still proud that I was able to become the first individual state champ at Lowell. Being named the 2019-20 Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year was crazy, too. I never imagined that so many things would happen just by getting first place because during my junior year I was the state runner-up in cross country and the state runner-up in the 800, and it didn't come with anything. But after I won, everything just kept stacking up, and I'm not even going to lie, it felt like I was the man.
Putting Lowell on the map like that meant a lot, and my family, the town and the school were really proud of me and hyping me up. It was awesome. My Gatorade banner is up in the school now, and it feels so good to know that I represented the Red Devils like that.
I'm going to miss walking around the hallways and just knowing everybody at Lowell. Since I was the state champ, pretty much everyone showed me love. They even supported me before I won state. But beyond just sports, I was really looking forward to closing out my senior year with all of my friends and doing all of the things that seniors wait four years for. Even just that last day where everyone is like, "Wow, this is it," we didn't get to have that. But I guess you gotta move on, and I think I'm ready for it.
My first practice at Indiana is Aug. 18, and I can move in between Aug. 10-17. I'll figure out everything I need and head down to Bloomington around then. I know it'll be different, and I'll have to get used to being on my own. But you only get four or five years of college anyways, so I definitely plan on making the most of it.
When it comes to running, I think it's exciting that I'll have to prove myself all over again. I remember going on a visit and thinking, "Man, almost everybody here is a state champ. These guys are dogs." For me to join them and follow in their footsteps, it's crazy.
Some people may not enjoy being challenged like that, but that's why I chose Indiana. Their middle-distance program is elite. Sure, I have a ladder to climb before I'm at the top, but I have no problem waiting my turn. I still look at myself as a rookie because I've only been doing this a few years. But if I continue to work hard, who knows what could happen?
When I line up for my first race in the fall, I think it'll almost be an out-of-body experience like, "This is really the Big Ten. This is really college running." It'll also be my first race in basically a year, so I'm just going to take it all in and do my best.
