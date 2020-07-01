THE WAITING GAME: Merrillville alum Jonah Jackson gears up for senior season at Drake

Honestly, though, I feel like this is a good situation for me. Obviously, I don't wish anything bad on anyone or their family because this has been a very hard time for a lot of people. But it's basically like I just get a few months to lock back in and focus on whatever I'm not good at. I'm not the most athletic guy, so I've really locked in on running hills and stretching and taking career of my body. I've even lost 10 pounds to get in better shape for the season. It's nothing to really do but hoop, hoop, hoop and kick it with the homies that I live with.

It it crazy how much everything has changed. I was in class when I found out how bad it was getting. Des Moines basically went into a state of emergency, and that's what kind of started it off. I was looking at ESPN as they kept shutting things down, and they announced that there were no postseason tournaments. We were probably going to play in the College Basketball Invitational, so that was a bummer for all of us and especially our seniors. It was a lot to process and just mind-blowing.

It was a crazy first year of Division I basketball for sure.