THE WAITING GAME: Merrillville alum Jonah Jackson gears up for senior season at Drake

Drake guard Jonah Jackson, who graduated from Merrillville in 2017, averaged 6.0 points per game during the 2019-20 season. He discusses his upcoming senior year, the jump from junior college to Division I and the social injustice protests sweeping the country as told to James Boyd:
The facilities have finally opened back up at Drake, so we have some availability to get some work in. We have weights at 7:30 a.m. and then we can come in later and get shots up around noon. We have treatment for all of the guys who need it, too. So, every day we're busy from about 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, we have the rest of the day to ourselves.
Right now, everything is individualized. In the weight room, there's like one strength coach to every 11 athletes, and we're all spread out. It's not too bad, and they keep things to a small group. The gym reopened about three weeks ago, and that first week was crazy. We had to wear masks the entire time, even while we were getting shots up and lifting weights. Now, only the strength coaches have to wear a mask while we're in there, and the rest of us are just practicing social distancing.
I never came home to Merrillville after the season was canceled. My dad is older, and he has a couple health challenges, so I just didn't want to risk it if I was a carrier of COVID-19 without any symptoms. Bringing that home and passing that to my parents would have been terrible. They haven't left the house since all of this stuff happened. They've been doing Instacart and having people bring them their groceries and stuff like that.
Honestly, though, I feel like this is a good situation for me. Obviously, I don't wish anything bad on anyone or their family because this has been a very hard time for a lot of people. But it's basically like I just get a few months to lock back in and focus on whatever I'm not good at. I'm not the most athletic guy, so I've really locked in on running hills and stretching and taking career of my body. I've even lost 10 pounds to get in better shape for the season. It's nothing to really do but hoop, hoop, hoop and kick it with the homies that I live with.
It it crazy how much everything has changed. I was in class when I found out how bad it was getting. Des Moines basically went into a state of emergency, and that's what kind of started it off. I was looking at ESPN as they kept shutting things down, and they announced that there were no postseason tournaments. We were probably going to play in the College Basketball Invitational, so that was a bummer for all of us and especially our seniors. It was a lot to process and just mind-blowing.
It was a crazy first year of Division I basketball for sure.
Coming from a junior college, John A. Logan, it wasn't that big of an adjustment. There was still a family atmosphere and the competition was a little better. One thing that definitely stood out is how detailed everything is. That was probably the biggest adjustment. You have to be places at certain times, and we're always on a routine. But in my opinion, we're living the life. Junior college is kind of rough. You gotta fight for everything, and you don't really get too much. But here, you get nice gear and get your housing paid for, and you basically get the full college experience.
I didn't play much during my freshman year at John A. Logan because I was behind two All-Americans. But from my freshman year to my sophomore year, I went from playing 10 minutes to playing 35 minutes, and the offers started rolling in. I left with a lot of opportunities, and I chose Drake because off how well they recruit the Region and then also because of the coaches. Overall, they're all good guys, so it's like being at home.
With everything going on lately, I've appreciated that.
Me and my peers and my coaches have a really great opportunity to speak on social injustice and all of this craziness going on that's really been going on in this country for over 400 years. Watching that video of George Floyd, I kind of thought about it like, "Man, that could have been me." For that police officer to keep his knee on his neck, while he's telling him he can't breathe, and to not even hear his pain, it was mind-blowing. I have nephews growing up in this world and that could have been them, that could have been me, that could have been my brother or my dad.
It should never get to that point.
The last few months have definitely given me a new perspective on and off the court. Now, I look in the mirror and I'm like, "Wow, this could really be my last year playing," and even that isn't 100% certain. I don't want my last game to be the one against Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals. I don't want that to be what I go out on because I didn't play to the best of my ability. So, I'm really hoping we have a season.
Beyond that, I've also been thinking about graduation. I would be the second sibling out of 10 to get a college degree, and that would be pretty sweet. I'm majoring in sociology, and I eventually want to go into coaching one day. I'm really passionate about helping others, and with the knowledge I have of basketball, I feel like that would be a great way to give back.
But before I look too far ahead, for this last year, I honestly don't have any personal goals. I just want the team to go as far as it can go. If we put the pieces together, I feel like this team could go to the NCAA Tournament. It would be great for me to walk out of here with a ring or with a banner hanging up. Nobody remembers someone averaging 30 points but only winning four games. So, I don't care if I play zero minutes or 40 minutes. I want to help my team get a banner, so I can come back here in 10 years and show my kids.
Basically, I'm just here to win, get a degree and represent the Region.
