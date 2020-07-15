You are the owner of this article.
THE WAITING GAME: Merrillville grad Alivia Ash reflects on career at Louisville, looks ahead to Rutgers
THE WAITING GAME: Merrillville grad Alivia Ash reflects on career at Louisville, looks ahead to Rutgers

Alivia Ash -- Merrillville/Louisville/Rutgers 2

Merrillville alum and former Louisville star Alivia Ash won the high jump title at the 2019 ACC Indoor Championship. She has transferred to Rutgers for her final two years of eligibility.

Alivia Ash, a 2016 Merrillville alum, starred for Louisville and won the high jump title at the 2019 Athletic Coast Conference Indoor Championship. She discusses her transfer to Rutgers, the death of Breonna Taylor and the relief she felt when the NCAA granted all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility as told to James Boyd:

I've been in Louisville for most of the pandemic. Since my next season doesn't start until January, I've had a lot of time off since everything got canceled and have just been training on my own. I just recently got my workouts from Rutgers for my fall training, so I'll be doing that until I finally get to campus. Our first day of practice is Sept. 1, and I'll probably head there in the middle of August to move in.

Despite the pandemic shutting everything down, I had already planned on competing next year anyways. I redshirted my freshman when I sprained my ankle twice and wasn't able to compete during the indoor or outdoor seasons. So, I already had an additional year, and since the NCAA granted another year to spring athletes because of the pandemic, now I have two more years of eligibility to compete. I'm going to spend them at Rutgers, where I will get my master's degree.

Due to the circumstances, I wasn't able to take any official visits before I transferred, so I was doing everything over the phone. But the coach sounded so genuine to me, and everything that he was saying to me sounded like everything that I needed to hear. I was definitely taking a risk since I wasn't able to see the campus, but coach Bob Farrell definitely did a great job just talking to me and explaining everything that he can do for me in regards to my high jump technique. I've also seen their team at track meets before, and they have a really great high jump squad. That's something I wanted to be a part of.

I still loved my four years at Louisville, but I just wanted to explore another conference. Rutgers is in the Big Ten, and I've been competing in the ACC. I already have an ACC championship under my belt, so I want to see if I can make something shake in the Big Ten.

2019 Indoor Track & Field Championship #ACCITF

Former Louisville star Alivia Ash, a 2016 Merrillville graduate, has transferred to Rutgers. She will head to New Jersey in August.

When I won the indoor ACC title in the high jump last year, it was just amazing, honestly. After coming so close to a state title in high school, I always knew my time would come, and when it did, it was one of the happiest days of my life. Getting to earn that for myself, my family and my team, it was just an amazing feeling. I couldn't stop smiling.

This year, I finished third in the high jump at the ACC indoor championship and still thought I was having a good season. But then when the pandemic hit, everything got scary. It was crazy to see how the world was reacting with people buying up all of the toilet paper and stuff like that. But I just took the proper precautions and prayed through it, and it seems like things are starting to get a little better.

It's still a surreal time to be living in, though. Almost feels like you're a part of history, especially with the ongoing protests. I do think this is a big step for us as Black people to get our voices heard. It's making some people comfortable, but I feel like it's necessary. Obviously, there is a risk in participating in these protests during a pandemic. But I applaud all of the people sacrificing their well-being in order to see change, and I want to see it, too.

I want to see the police officers that killed Breonna Taylor get arrested.

Being here in Louisville and so close to where it happened, they've been going hard for her, and I completely agree with it. All of this is just a chance for us to educate ourselves and for us to bring attention to these types of injustices. Some people would prefer to stay quiet and mind their business, but it's necessary to know what's going on in the world and what you can do to make it better.

When I was at Louisville, I was the president of this organization called "S.C.O.R.E.," and it stands for "Student-Athletes of Color Combining Opportunity and Responsibility for Excellence." We discussed things like this, so if we were in school right now, I'm sure Breonna Taylor and George Floyd would have been the hottest topics. That was kind of our safe space for student-athletes of color to talk about our lives and our struggles, and I definitely plan to keep those conversations going at Rutgers.

I really can't wait to get there and start competing. I'm sure every track athlete you can think of will be excited for their first meet in 2021, and it almost feels like we're getting a redo. If your 2020 season wasn't going that great, then you can regroup, train and refocus and try again with this additional season.

Personally, I know these next two years will be a chance for me to push myself even further. My goals are high, but that's how they've always been.

I want to jump 6 feet, and I want to be a Big Ten champion.

The waiting game is a series highlighting what college athletes from the Region have been up to as they prepare for their return to sports. If you know of a Division I athlete from Northwest Indiana who should be highlighted, please send a tip via email to sports reporter James Boyd at james.boyd@nwi.com.

