THE WAITING GAME: Merrillville grad Alivia Ash reflects on career at Louisville, looks ahead to Rutgers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alivia Ash, a 2016 Merrillville alum, starred for Louisville and won the high jump title at the 2019 Athletic Coast Conference Indoor Championship. She discusses her transfer to Rutgers, the death of Breonna Taylor and the relief she felt when the NCAA granted all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility as told to James Boyd:

I've been in Louisville for most of the pandemic. Since my next season doesn't start until January, I've had a lot of time off since everything got canceled and have just been training on my own. I just recently got my workouts from Rutgers for my fall training, so I'll be doing that until I finally get to campus. Our first day of practice is Sept. 1, and I'll probably head there in the middle of August to move in.

Despite the pandemic shutting everything down, I had already planned on competing next year anyways. I redshirted my freshman when I sprained my ankle twice and wasn't able to compete during the indoor or outdoor seasons. So, I already had an additional year, and since the NCAA granted another year to spring athletes because of the pandemic, now I have two more years of eligibility to compete. I'm going to spend them at Rutgers, where I will get my master's degree.