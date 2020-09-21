 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'There's no magic to it. She works hard': Wheeler star Amaya Turner verbally commits to Miami
alert top story urgent
Girls cross country/track

'There's no magic to it. She works hard': Wheeler star Amaya Turner verbally commits to Miami

{{featured_button_text}}
Amaya Turner -- Wheeler/Miami

Standout Wheeler runner Amaya Turner has goals of winning the 400- and 800-meter state track titles in her final prep season.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Amaya Turner will never come right out and say it, but she is arguably the top runner in the Region and among the best in the nation.

The Wheeler star's outstanding prep career in track and cross country helped her reel in scholarship offers from several Division I programs around the country, and she was able to whittle her list of suitors down to three: Georgetown, Miami (Florida) and Penn State.

At a small family party Sunday, Turner made her pick and verbally committed to the Hurricanes.

"It was the warm weather and the team," Turner said. "I really, really vibed with the team, and they were all super nice. Coach (Cody) Halsey really sealed the deal for me. She's super nice, and I know she will push me to be the best that I can be."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turner wasn't able to take an official visit to Miami. However, she did get to tour the campus as a sophomore, roughly two years before receiving a scholarship offer from the Hurricanes.

Amaya Turner -- Wheeler/Miami

Wheeler senior Amaya Turner will continue her running career at Miami. She verbally committed Sunday, choosing the Hurricanes over Georgetown and Penn State.

Turner's memory of that trip made her decision to continue her track and cross country career down south much easier.

"We were already in Miami (for a family vacation) so I was like, 'Why don't we just visit the campus?' and I'm really glad I did," Turner said. " ... The recruiting process was honestly very stressful. Everything was done over the phone, so it was kind of hard to get a feel for every school."

Turner, whose family moved to the Midwest from Texas when she was in sixth grade, starting running track when she was in elementary school.

As a youngster, her goal wasn't to become a Division I athlete. It didn't even cross her mind. Turner was just running because she enjoyed it, but if anyone can attest to how much she has blossomed from the start of her career in the Lone Star State to earning an athletic scholarship in the Sunshine State, it's her mother.

Racheal Turner has been supporting her daughter every step of the way, and she still remembers how it all began for Amaya.

"She started running with the Velocity Track Club near where we lived in Texas, and (she) and her younger sister (Helana) joined that because we wanted them to be active. They were in soccer as well, and everybody noticed how fast she was," Racheal said. "She made it to state when she was about 7 or 8. ... Then, she ended up training with Anthony Prior, who trained our son (Desmond) for football."

Prior, a former NFL defensive back who was drafted in 1992, has been training up-and-coming athletes as a speed coach for over 15 years. Even though Amaya was still a kid when she met Prior, Racheal said her undersized daughter tried her best to keep up.

"He trained all of these big football players, and then there was little Amaya out there on the field, too," Racheal said with a laugh.

Over the years, Amaya has only continued to build upon the promise she displayed during her youth.

As a freshman at Wheeler, she finished 17th at state in the 400 meters and followed it up with a third-place finish in that event at state as a sophomore.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the IHSAA to cancel spring sports April 2, which wiped away Amaya's junior year on the track. But Bearcats sprint coach Chip Lee said he doesn't think a scrapped season will serve as an extra source of motivation for the standout athlete.

Wheeler's Amaya Turner, IU recruit Maddie Russin train to break junior world record

From Lee's perspective, Amaya's drive has always come from within, and the way she carries herself has been an inspiration for the entire Wheeler community.

"One thing I can say is that kids in our small school should be able to look at her and think, 'Anything is possible,'" Lee said. "It doesn't take the biggest school with the best facilities and all of the amenities to get things done. Of course it takes some (physical) ability, but you also need to have that desire and commitment to put the work in.

"So many kids may look at Amaya and think there's some secret sauce, but there's no magic to it. ... She works hard."

Lee also commended Amaya for remaining humble, despite her growing list of noteworthy accolades and accomplishments.

Racheal even shared that she and the rest of the Turner family used to jokingly tease Amaya by calling her "Mother Teresa" because of how polite and selfless she is.

Suitably, after her running career, Amaya plans to become an immigration attorney.

"She's just always wanted to help people, so she just has that soft, mild personality," Racheal said. "She doesn't like to brag about track, and as a matter of fact, most of the teachers she's had throughout school didn't even know she ran."

With one more high school track season left, Amaya said her goals are to win state titles in the 400 and 800, while also setting the state record in the 800.

Aside from etching her name in the history books, the senior added that she wouldn't want to spend her prep career anywhere else than at Wheeler.

Perhaps one of the most fitting details about Amaya's verbal commitment to Miami is that her school colors now will be the same ones she wears at the next level.

"It's honestly been great, and I hope that I can keep putting Wheeler on the map," Amaya said. "It's a small school, and not a lot of people go off to (college to) do sports, but hopefully more athletes can change that."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts