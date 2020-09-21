'There's no magic to it. She works hard': Wheeler star Amaya Turner verbally commits to Miami

Turner, whose family moved to the Midwest from Texas when she was in sixth grade, starting running track when she was in elementary school.

As a youngster, her goal wasn't to become a Division I athlete. It didn't even cross her mind. Turner was just running because she enjoyed it, but if anyone can attest to how much she has blossomed from the start of her career in the Lone Star State to earning an athletic scholarship in the Sunshine State, it's her mother.

Racheal Turner has been supporting her daughter every step of the way, and she still remembers how it all began for Amaya.

"She started running with the Velocity Track Club near where we lived in Texas, and (she) and her younger sister (Helana) joined that because we wanted them to be active. They were in soccer as well, and everybody noticed how fast she was," Racheal said. "She made it to state when she was about 7 or 8. ... Then, she ended up training with Anthony Prior, who trained our son (Desmond) for football."

Prior, a former NFL defensive back who was drafted in 1992, has been training up-and-coming athletes as a speed coach for over 15 years. Even though Amaya was still a kid when she met Prior, Racheal said her undersized daughter tried her best to keep up.