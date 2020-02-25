You are the owner of this article.
Bailey brothers make history for TF North wrestling
Prep wrestling

The Bailey home probably needed to clear a whole shelf to make space for trophies after Saturday's results.

TF North’s Bilal, Sincere and Nasir Bailey are the first trio of siblings to win individual wrestling state championships in the same season in IHSA history. Each conquered their respective brackets at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“Being able to accomplish this with both of my brothers is definitely astonishing,” Sincere Bailey said. “At the same time, I have faith in their abilities. I don’t want to say it was anticipated, but it was kind of expected. We talked about this.”

Brandon and Drew Hoselton from Prairie Central each won championships in 2018. The four Punke brothers of Washington each qualified for state in 2016, but only Dack won a title.

“(The Bailey brothers) just shoot for greatness and all three of them rub off on the room,” Meteors coach Tim Springs said. “I thought about the three state titles this year, but as it got closer I didn’t really want to mention it much. If each one did what they were supposed to do, it would all come together.”

The Meteors were 19-2 after posting a losing record a year ago. The team qualified seven for the state meet, with Trevor Reed finishing fifth at 106 pounds.

“As far as TF North wrestling history, they already knocked it out the box,” Springs said.

The Bailey family now owns four of the Meteors’ five individual state championships, historically. The wins also continue a family legacy, as grandfather Wayne Futrell was a state title winner for Bloom Trail in 1977.

It’s the second state title for senior Bilal Bailey. He took the top spot on the podium at 160 pounds with a 6-3 decision over Jersey’s Zeke Waltz.

“I really wasn’t watching (Nasir and Sincere’s) matches because I knew if I watched, I would get caught up in it,” Bilal said. “To see them win, it motivated me to go out there and just finish it.”

Bilal Bailey, who will wrestle at Old Dominion next year, won the Class 2A 152-pound title last season.

“It’s a great way to end my high school career,” Bilal said. “It felt a lot better for me with my brothers. Everyone accomplished their goal.”

The youngest Bailey, freshman Nasir, beat Marian Central’s Elon Rodriguez 4-2 in the 120-pound final.

“Without Bilal, I will have to step in and be a leader next year,” Nasir said. “The goal is to win four state title and probably a few national titles.”

Junior 145-pounder Sincere Bailey won a 4-3 match over Lemont’s Kyle Schickel. It was the fifth meeting between the two this season. Schickel won the first three, but Bailey took the last two in the sectional and state meets.

“I’m gonna miss Bilal. I’ve been with him for three years in high school but he’s been my partner since I first started wrestling,” Sincere said. “I know he’s going to do what he needs to do in college and I’m going to make sure I hold it down at home at TF North.”

Times Correspondent

