Bailey brothers make history for TF North wrestling

The Bailey home probably needed to clear a whole shelf to make space for trophies after Saturday's results.

TF North’s Bilal, Sincere and Nasir Bailey are the first trio of siblings to win individual wrestling state championships in the same season in IHSA history. Each conquered their respective brackets at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“Being able to accomplish this with both of my brothers is definitely astonishing,” Sincere Bailey said. “At the same time, I have faith in their abilities. I don’t want to say it was anticipated, but it was kind of expected. We talked about this.”

Brandon and Drew Hoselton from Prairie Central each won championships in 2018. The four Punke brothers of Washington each qualified for state in 2016, but only Dack won a title.

“(The Bailey brothers) just shoot for greatness and all three of them rub off on the room,” Meteors coach Tim Springs said. “I thought about the three state titles this year, but as it got closer I didn’t really want to mention it much. If each one did what they were supposed to do, it would all come together.”

The Meteors were 19-2 after posting a losing record a year ago. The team qualified seven for the state meet, with Trevor Reed finishing fifth at 106 pounds.