IHSA cancels spring state series; leaves door open for summer games
There is still a glimmer of hope that seniors playing spring sports in Illinois will have a proper sendoff. But dreams of a postseason championship and accolades have been shattered.

The Illinois High School Board of Directors announced Tuesday the IHSA spring state tournaments have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes in conjunction with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision Friday to complete the 2019-20 school term through e-learning days.

“As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.

Limited competition could occur during the summer to send off the seniors with “Senior Day” games and meets, the IHSA said. Anderson said the opportunity could arise “once it is determined safe to return.”

“The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure,” Anderson said. “If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.”

Additionally, offseason workouts are on hold as summer contact days are suspended until conditions improve.

On March 12, the IHSA canceled all winter championships, including the boys basketball state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marian Catholic’s championship aspirations were wiped away on the heels of an upset over state-favorite Bloom Township.

Spring practices and competitions were suspended as schools went to online learning and continued as Gov. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order. Spring sports impacted include baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, lacrosse, girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, water polo, boys tennis and boys volleyball.

