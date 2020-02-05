SPORTS DIGEST: Meteors' Young picks EIU

Reds add Strop to bullpen: The Reds completed a one-year, $1,825,000 deal with right-hander Pedro Strop on Wednesday, their first move to upgrade the bullpen in an offseason focused on offense. Strop, 34, was part of the Cubs' bullpen the last six years. A hamstring injury limited him to 50 appearances last season, when he went 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA, 10 saves and six blown saves. Strop had a rough middle of the season after returning from the injury. He went 1-1 with four blown saves in July and 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and one save in August. He finished strong, putting up a 2.00 ERA in 11 appearances in September. Strop will get a chance to pitch in a set-up role to closer Raisel Iglesias, who had 34 saves last season. Cincinnati's bullpen finished seventh in the National League with a 4.28 ERA and a 27-33 record.

Yankees' Paxton to miss 3-4 months: All during the offseason, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman worried about James Paxton's back pain and kept suggesting: “Let's just get the surgery out of the way. We're losing time.” Paxton was examined by three doctors, who said the issue could resolve itself. “They all came to the same conclusion: No, no, no,” Cashman recalled. But Paxton did not get better and finally had the operation Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined until May or June. New York said Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed a microscopic lumbar discectomy, in which a herniated disk is repaired, and removed a peridiscal cyst. The Yankees estimated Paxton will be able to start throwing in about six weeks and could pitch in a major league game in three-to-four months. Paxton left his final regular-season start, at Texas on Sept. 27, after one inning with what the Yankees said was a tight left glute muscle. That ended Paxton's career-best streak of victories in 10 consecutive starts.