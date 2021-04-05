TF North football on pause after game official tests positive for COVID-19

CALUMET CITY — TF North's football team is in a 10-day quarantine after a game official for last Friday's game against Lemont tested positive for COVID-19, Meteors coach Tristan Stovall said.

TF North, which is 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the South Suburban Blue, will not play Hillcrest as scheduled this Friday.

The Meteors' next scheduled game is against District 215 rival TF South in Lansing in week five.

Pending the assignment of game officials, both schools have agreed to move the game back one day to noon on Saturday, April 17. That would give the Meteors an extra day of preparation after they are allowed to return to practice on April 14.

TF North opened its season with a 32-12 loss at Tinley Park, defeated Hope Academy 18-14 and lost 34-6 to Lemont.

