TF North football on pause after game official tests positive for COVID-19

TF North High School.
Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times
CALUMET CITY — TF North's football team is in a 10-day quarantine after a game official for last Friday's game against Lemont tested positive for COVID-19, Meteors coach Tristan Stovall said.
TF North, which is 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the South Suburban Blue, will not play Hillcrest as scheduled this Friday.
The Meteors' next scheduled game is against District 215 rival TF South in Lansing in week five.
Pending the assignment of game officials, both schools have agreed to move the game back one day to noon on Saturday, April 17. That would give the Meteors an extra day of preparation after they are allowed to return to practice on April 14.
TF North opened its season with a 32-12 loss at Tinley Park, defeated Hope Academy 18-14 and lost 34-6 to Lemont.
Gallery: TF North at TF South boys basketball
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North's Khaje Branch(30) stands his ground in Saturday's 80-50 loss to TF South.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Brandon Sledge tries to stop T.F. South's Xavier Lewis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North's Jevon Warren scores a layup in Saturday's 80-50 loss to TF South.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
Having pulled down a rebound, T.F. North's Khaje Branch looks to pass the ball.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Jevon Warren, right, scores a layup as he is fouled by T.F. North's Brandon Sledge.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Christopher Cook, left, fouls T.F. South's Christian Heffner.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. South's Xavier Lewis, left, tries to stop a shot by T.F. North's Jevon Warren.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Khaje Branch pulls down a rebound.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Brandon Sledge, left, confronts T.F. South's Sam Townsend.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Jevon Warren, left, fouls T.F. South's Chris Glenn.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. South's Sam Townsend comes up against T.F. North's Brandon Sledge.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. South's Jalen Dale scores over T.F. North's Khaje Branch.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. South's Isiah Lewis scores over T.F. North's Jamari Littleton.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Jamari Littleton, left, is guarded closely by T.F. South's Jamal Richards.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. South's Christian Heffner dribbles toward the basket.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF South's Christian Heffner dunks in Saturday's 80-50 win over TF North.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. South's Isiah Lewis tries for a layup past T.F. North's Jamari Littleton.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North's Christopher Cook, left, fouls TF South's Christian Heffner during Saturday's game, which South won 80-50.
John J. Watkins, The Times
