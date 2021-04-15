TF North's Jahnez Williams glad to be back on the field

A 10-day break in what already was a shorter than usual football season is not what TF North's Jahnez Williams wanted or needed.

"It was exhausting," Williams said. "Some of the guys were texting and stuff, talking to each other. They were like, 'I don't even know what to do, I'm so bored.'"

The Meteors went into quarantine after an official who worked their game against Lemont on April 2 tested positive for COVID-19. Their game against Hillcrest last week was canceled, but they were able to return to practice on Wednesday.

In order to give North (1-2, 0-2 South Suburban Blue) more time to get up to speed after the layoff, TF South (3-1, 3-1) agreed to push back the annual District 215 rivalry game a day. Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at TF North.

Williams, a senior wide receiver/cornerback who transferred from Public League power Phillips, didn't let his time off the field go to waste. Fortunate to have a set of weights in his basement, the 6-foot-1, 183-pounder worked to get stronger.

"In that one week, I was able to lift as much as I could," Williams said.