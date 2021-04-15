TF North's Jahnez Williams glad to be back on the field

A 10-day break in what already was a shorter than usual football season is not what TF North's Jahnez Williams wanted or needed.
"It was exhausting," Williams said. "Some of the guys were texting and stuff, talking to each other. They were like, 'I don't even know what to do, I'm so bored.'"
The Meteors went into quarantine after an official who worked their game against Lemont on April 2 tested positive for COVID-19. Their game against Hillcrest last week was canceled, but they were able to return to practice on Wednesday.
In order to give North (1-2, 0-2 South Suburban Blue) more time to get up to speed after the layoff, TF South (3-1, 3-1) agreed to push back the annual District 215 rivalry game a day. Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at TF North.
Williams, a senior wide receiver/cornerback who transferred from Public League power Phillips, didn't let his time off the field go to waste. Fortunate to have a set of weights in his basement, the 6-foot-1, 183-pounder worked to get stronger.
"In that one week, I was able to lift as much as I could," Williams said.
The pandemic has thrown a wrench into Williams' recruiting. An excellent student with a 3.9 grade-point average, Williams was hearing from top academic institutions such as Harvard and Northwestern. But then COVID-19 hit, the NCAA gave everyone an extra year of eligibility and opportunities for high school seniors grew scarcer.
Williams is hoping his expanded role this year will help him find a college home.
"My sophomore year, most of the schools were looking at me for defense," he said. "I never played defense till this year. (Now) I got film to show college coaches I'm versatile, I can play any position."
Lewis picks Big Blue
TF South senior quarterback/linebacker Isiah Lewis announced Wednesday on Twitter he's committed to Division III Millikin.
"It's a good spot," South coach Bob Padjen said. "He's a good athlete who can play on both sides of the ball. Last Friday night (in a win over Oak Forest), we saw him make two good hits on defense."
Through four games, Lewis has passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns while running for 186 yards and four TDs. In limited action on defense, he has six tackles and two tackles for losses.
QB1 and QB2 for Spartans
Like most coaches, Marian Catholic's Erick Middleton is thinking about the present and the future. That's why he plans to continue using a pair of quarterbacks: senior Ronald Thomas and sophomore Kyle Thomas.
"A little change of pace, different looks as well," Middleton said, noting that Kyle Thomas figures to be the starter when the Spartans come back this fall for their second season of the calendar year.
"Last couple of games, we want to get him in, get him more reps, set him up for next (season)," Middleton said.
Ronald Thomas has accounted for 367 total yards this season, while Kyle Thomas has 107.
Marian (1-3) returns to action Friday for a Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic crossover at St. Ignatius (1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.