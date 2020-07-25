MIKE CLARK: It's time for TF South to retire the Rebel nickname

A lot of things define a school.
The name, the culture, the branding.
Considerable thought usually goes into all three. Sometimes they're in the right place, and sometimes they need to change.
When it comes to TF South, the culture does seem to be in a good place.
The demographics of the school have shifted since it opened in 1959 with an overwhelmingly white student body. According to the most recent Illinois State Board of Education data, the enrollment is now 62.7% black, 21.7% Hispanic and 11.3% white.
Michael Smith, who was one of South's best football players before graduating this year, has nothing but good to say about his experience as a black student-athlete.
"At TF South, I've never been racially profiled," said Smith, who is continuing his career at Wayne State in Michigan. "The teachers, I love them there. Coach (Bob) Padjen loved me like I was his son."
That speaks well to the culture nurtured by TF South's administrators, which flows down to the staff. Add the upgrades made to the physical plant at the Lansing campus over the years, and you have a school the community can be proud of.
But there is a controversy in town, and it concerns the nickname for South's sports teams: the Rebels.
When District 215's second high school opened, it embraced the "South" part of its name to the point of using Confederate flag imagery and creating a mascot named Ritchie Rebel who featured the same.
Community pressure rightfully succeeded in getting rid of the Confederate flags in the mid-1990s. The nickname is still around, but its days may be numbered.
The social justice push that has followed the death of George Floyd has led to a reexamination of nicknames all the way from Washington, D.C., to the Region. The NFL team in the nation's capital will have a generic name until it comes up with a replacement for "Redskins," and the Cleveland Indians are looking into a new identity, as well.
Closer to home, Naperville Central and Hyde Park are among the Illinois high schools that have changed their nicknames, replacing "Redskins" and "Indians" with "Redhawks" and "Thunderbirds," respectively.
So nicknames can change with the times. It's not a bad thing. In fact, it's one of the best things a school can do because it speaks to a commitment to fairness and inclusion.
To Smith, TF South is more than what its sports teams are called.
"Regardless of what they do with the (nickname), I will love that school," he said. "It's a great place."
But Smith also sees the case for a new nickname.
"I feel people shouldn't have a problem with them changing the name," he said.
And that's what it says here too, from someone who has been covering TF South sports for more than 30 years.
A school's nickname, its brand, should be a point of pride within the building and in the community at large. Rebranding is an affirming move, not a negative one.
It's time for a change. Let's retire the Rebel and find a new identity. It's the right thing to do.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.
