MIKE CLARK: It's time for TF South to retire the Rebel nickname

When District 215's second high school opened, it embraced the "South" part of its name to the point of using Confederate flag imagery and creating a mascot named Ritchie Rebel who featured the same.

Community pressure rightfully succeeded in getting rid of the Confederate flags in the mid-1990s. The nickname is still around, but its days may be numbered.

The social justice push that has followed the death of George Floyd has led to a reexamination of nicknames all the way from Washington, D.C., to the Region. The NFL team in the nation's capital will have a generic name until it comes up with a replacement for "Redskins," and the Cleveland Indians are looking into a new identity, as well.

Closer to home, Naperville Central and Hyde Park are among the Illinois high schools that have changed their nicknames, replacing "Redskins" and "Indians" with "Redhawks" and "Thunderbirds," respectively.

So nicknames can change with the times. It's not a bad thing. In fact, it's one of the best things a school can do because it speaks to a commitment to fairness and inclusion.

To Smith, TF South is more than what its sports teams are called.

"Regardless of what they do with the (nickname), I will love that school," he said. "It's a great place."