Shanera Cambric's long jump was one for the book — eventually

LANSING — When Shanera Cambric broke one of TF South's oldest girls track records, there wasn't a celebration.
But there was a good reason, according to South coach Elissa Belli.
"So we're running late to the meet," Belli said of the April 22 Eagle Classic. "And this was the first outdoor meet that was measured in meters (a new wrinkle in Illinois prep track this spring). And she kind of came from the parking lot and jumped and (then) had to run.
"So we knew she had jumped state qualifying. And it was genuinely like a week and a half later when she's, like, 'What did the meters convert to?' because we're waiting for another late bus."
So the South coaches did the math and figured out that Cambric's 5.62-meter leap came out to 18 feet, 5 1/4 inches — more than 4 inches better than the old record. It's also the eighth-best effort in the state this spring, according to the Athletic.net database.
"I actually wasn't even planning on breaking it, I wasn't expecting it at all," Cambric said. "Then when they told me, I'm like, 'Wow, that's surprising. I didn't think I was going to do that good.'"
The long jump isn't the only event Cambric excels in.
"She would have done very well as a hurdler," Belli said. "But she wanted to just sprint and long jump this year. And after losing a season to COVID and everything being weird, we're kind of letting our seniors do what interests them."
Cambric didn't know what to expect after a junior season that consisted of just one indoor meet before the pandemic lockdown.
"It was difficult because when you come back from last season, you're not really as athletic as you (were) the year before," she said. "So I came in not knowing if I'd be the same speed or I got slower."
In fact, Cambric ran a personal-best 12.94 seconds in the 100 meters to finish first in Thursday's TF South quad meet.
She's hoping a strong finish will be a springboard to college. She has been accepted by and plans to attend the University of Kentucky, whose coaching staff she hopes to contact about continuing her career.
"Junior year and senior year is the time you grind," she said. "I didn't really have a junior year so senior year, this is really my time."
That's especially true after sitting out a year of track.
"I appreciate it way more," Cambric said. "When you lose out on something, you look at it was different.
"High school goes by so fast. I never thought I'd be a senior so fast when I was a freshman."