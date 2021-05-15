Shanera Cambric's long jump was one for the book — eventually

LANSING — When Shanera Cambric broke one of TF South's oldest girls track records, there wasn't a celebration.

But there was a good reason, according to South coach Elissa Belli.

"So we're running late to the meet," Belli said of the April 22 Eagle Classic. "And this was the first outdoor meet that was measured in meters (a new wrinkle in Illinois prep track this spring). And she kind of came from the parking lot and jumped and (then) had to run.

"So we knew she had jumped state qualifying. And it was genuinely like a week and a half later when she's, like, 'What did the meters convert to?' because we're waiting for another late bus."

So the South coaches did the math and figured out that Cambric's 5.62-meter leap came out to 18 feet, 5 1/4 inches — more than 4 inches better than the old record. It's also the eighth-best effort in the state this spring, according to the Athletic.net database.

"I actually wasn't even planning on breaking it, I wasn't expecting it at all," Cambric said. "Then when they told me, I'm like, 'Wow, that's surprising. I didn't think I was going to do that good.'"

The long jump isn't the only event Cambric excels in.