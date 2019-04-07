On the eve of a game he’d been waiting nearly four years for, Jason Urdiales was up late taking hacks in a batting cage.
Take a stance. Wait for the pitch. Swing. Repeat.
He lost track of how long he was in there for by the time he got out.
This was last Thursday, the day before Urdiales and Thornton Fractional South was due to take on TF North at U.S. Steel Yard as part of the Railcats’ High School Challenge. Urdiales was part nervous, part excited to take his usual spot behind the plate. The senior catcher says the spot he’s in now has been a long time coming.
“I’ve got this motto that you can never stop working like you’re that freshman that’s still trying to make a spot on varsity," Urdiales said.
Urdiales plays like it. He knocked in four runs on three hits in TF South’s 17-8 win against TF North and is putting together a start to the season that South coach Matt Tiffy said is the product of Urdiales’s commitment to self-improvement.
“He’s so much better today than he was when we first started working with him,” Tiffy said. “He’s just got this confidence that he carries with him wherever he goes.”
That’s no coincidence. Urdiales says his comfort is the direct result of late-night trips to the batting cages and bullpen sessions with his pitchers on the side. He’s got this near-constant thought in the back of his head that someone somewhere is getting in more reps than he is.
“It’s the one thing you can control is how hard you’re working,” Urdiales said. “For me, I know what I need to do because if I’m not out here putting in my work then someone out there is.”
It’s that attitude that helped Urdiales win the starting job as a junior and carry that over into his senior year where he’s going to remain at the heart of the lineup and carry the responsibility of managing a young Rebel pitching staff.
Behind the dish, Urdiales hardly stays still. He struggles to contain his energy, and Tiffy said he’s able to use that to keep his pitchers locked into the job at hand.
“He instill confidence in those guys,” Tiffy said.
All told, Urdiales says he’s just trying to have fun. He’s got a passion for baseball that makes him want to stay in the cages late into the night and jump back into a stance behind the plate no matter how badly he’s getting beat up. He’s got the bruises and bumps on his arms and chest to prove it.
Nothing about the way he plays the game is going to change, Urdiales said, but he does want to leave his mark in his final season. He knows his innings are running out and that there’s only so many hours left to get better.
He’s going to do all he can to make the most of them.
“We’ve all got our time,” Urdiales said. “For me, this is a special opportunity. I’m comfortable with it but will never get complacent because I know there are guys out there who want it just as bad as me.”