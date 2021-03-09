TF South drops home finale in COVID-19 delayed and shortened season

LANSING — Just like that, after barely a month of basketball, it's time for Jamal Richards and the rest of TF South's deep and talented senior class to say goodbye.
With just a couple dozen or so parents on hand for senior night, South closed out the home portion of a delayed and abbreviated season with a 74-60 South Suburban Blue loss to Lemont on Tuesday night.
South finishes the season Thursday at Richards, which leads the South Suburban Red.
"It's crazy," said Richards, who hit five 3-pointers and led South (8-4, 8-4) with 21 points. "I would have thought we'd have a longer season than this. At least we got one, though."
Having their last dance disrupted by COVID-19 stung even more because this is the year South coach Todd Gillespie and his players have been pointing toward.
Gillespie and then-head coach Townsend Orr came to South when the current seniors were freshmen. When Orr stepped down in 2019, Gillespie moved up to the top spot.
Everyone in the program expected this season's team, with 10 seniors, to make a splash.
"That was the goal, to try to win playoffs, conference and all," Richards said.
"It was emotional to see them go out," Gillespie said.
He was trying to balance the goals of beating a good Lemont team and celebrating the senior class, which was honored before the game. All 10 seniors played in the first quarter, which ended with Lemont (11-1, 11-1) up 20-14.
South stayed within striking distance most of the night, and heated up late in the third quarter when back-to-back 3-pointers by Richards put a charge into the South crowd.
"It sounded like some people (were) in here," Gillespie said. "The parents, they were rooting and cheering. Would have been good to finish it off the right way."
Richards, at least, could say he did that.
"I've just been practicing my shot," he said. "My wrist has been kind of messed up so I had to get back in the flow of shooting."
"It was a proper send-off for him," Gillespie said. "He was hitting all his shots, taking good shots, playing great defense."
Isiah Lewis, who is splitting time between basketball and football practice in preparation for next week's season opener, added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for South. Christian Heffner also scored 13.
The wins along the way have been nice. But what Richards will remember most about his time in a South uniform is something else.
"Practices are fun and intense with my guys," he said. "Very grateful that I had a season. It's better than nothing, that's all I got to say."