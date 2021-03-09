TF South drops home finale in COVID-19 delayed and shortened season

He was trying to balance the goals of beating a good Lemont team and celebrating the senior class, which was honored before the game. All 10 seniors played in the first quarter, which ended with Lemont (11-1, 11-1) up 20-14.

South stayed within striking distance most of the night, and heated up late in the third quarter when back-to-back 3-pointers by Richards put a charge into the South crowd.

"It sounded like some people (were) in here," Gillespie said. "The parents, they were rooting and cheering. Would have been good to finish it off the right way."

Richards, at least, could say he did that.

"I've just been practicing my shot," he said. "My wrist has been kind of messed up so I had to get back in the flow of shooting."

"It was a proper send-off for him," Gillespie said. "He was hitting all his shots, taking good shots, playing great defense."

Isiah Lewis, who is splitting time between basketball and football practice in preparation for next week's season opener, added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for South. Christian Heffner also scored 13.