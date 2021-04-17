TF South regains District 215 football bragging rights

Cox credited Da'Aveon Harris for providing the block that made the TD possible, even as he was slowing down. "I tried speeding up (but) I was already out of gas," Cox said.

Temple also ran 45 yards for a TD, marking the second time this season he's scored twice in one game.

He was more focused afterward on the team than on his individual numbers (11 carries, 62 yards).

"Last year we lost (the trophy)," Temple said. "We had to come back and prove we're the better team."

"North is not a bad team, they've got some playmakers," Cox said. "It feels good to have (the trophy) back at the crib."

Up 12-0 at halftime, South added a pair of offensive scores in the second half: Temple's run and Isiah Lewis' 7-yard pass to Wilson Buckley.

Buckley rushed for a game-high 74 yards on 15 carries, while Temple had 62 yards on 11 rushes.

North's best chance to score came on its first possession when Evans connected on a 59-yard pass to Jahnez Williams to the South 4-yard line. But North was pushed back to a fourth-and-goal at the 21, and Ryan Coleman's interception ended the drive.