Three Region schools pause girls basketball seasons due to COVID-19

The Wheeler boys basketball team last played Dec. 19, losing 67-27 at Hanover Central, and will resume its campaign Saturday at home against Griffith.

"Any cancellations or postponements were out of caution due to opponents or our own concerns of (coronavirus) contact tracing," Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter wrote in an email.

Kuntarich wrote in a text message that the Calumet girls basketball team will "return to games on Jan. 26."

The Warriors were slated to play at Boone Grove on Jan. 12 before hosting Andrean on Jan. 14. The team was then supposed to play at Lake Station and at Valparaiso on Jan. 16 and Jan. 19, respectively, before hosting Wheeler on Jan. 22.

Kuntarich said Calumet's Greater South Shore Conference matchups with Lake Station and Wheeler have been postponed but makeup dates have not been decided. She did not say whether or not the Warriors will reschedule the nonconference games they'll miss.

Calumet's first contest after this stoppage is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Hammond.

Bermes wrote in an email that the Hanover Central girls basketball campaign has been halted "due to an abundance of caution for the safety of our players (regarding COVID-19)."