Three Region schools pause girls basketball seasons due to COVID-19

The Calumet, Hanover Central and Marquette girls basketball teams have paused their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Warriors athletic director Sara Kuntarich, Wildcats athletic director Kelly Bermes and Blazers assistant athletic director Brad Collignon confirmed the stoppages on Friday.
This marks the first COVID-19-related pause for Calumet and Hanover Central. However, this is the third time Marquette has halted its season.
With the addition of Calumet and Hanover Central, at least 31 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities/or missed a contest this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs.
The others are Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
As for the boys, at least 21 of the 44 Region teams have paused activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs.
The list includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.
The Wheeler boys basketball team last played Dec. 19, losing 67-27 at Hanover Central, and will resume its campaign Saturday at home against Griffith.
"Any cancellations or postponements were out of caution due to opponents or our own concerns of (coronavirus) contact tracing," Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter wrote in an email.
Kuntarich wrote in a text message that the Calumet girls basketball team will "return to games on Jan. 26."
The Warriors were slated to play at Boone Grove on Jan. 12 before hosting Andrean on Jan. 14. The team was then supposed to play at Lake Station and at Valparaiso on Jan. 16 and Jan. 19, respectively, before hosting Wheeler on Jan. 22.
Kuntarich said Calumet's Greater South Shore Conference matchups with Lake Station and Wheeler have been postponed but makeup dates have not been decided. She did not say whether or not the Warriors will reschedule the nonconference games they'll miss.
Calumet's first contest after this stoppage is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Hammond.
Bermes wrote in an email that the Hanover Central girls basketball campaign has been halted "due to an abundance of caution for the safety of our players (regarding COVID-19)."
She added that the team will be able to continue its season Jan. 26 at Whiting.
The Wildcats were slated to host Bishop Noll on Friday before playing at Munster on Saturday and hosting River Forest on Jan. 11. The team was then supposed to host North Newton and Clark on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, respectively, before playing at Lake Station on Jan. 22.
GSSC games will take priority as Hanover Central looks to reschedule those postponements, Bermes said.
Collignon announced via email that Marquette has suspended activities through Jan. 20 "due to a positive COVID-19 case within the girls basketball program."
The Blazers were supposed to play at Mishawaka Marian and at Lighthouse on Saturday and Jan. 12, respectively, before hosting North Judson on Jan. 14. The team was then slated to play at South Bend St. Joseph on Jan. 16 before hosting Bowman on Jan. 18.
According to Collignon, those five contest have been canceled because "there are just no openings in the schedule."
He added that Marquette will resume its season Jan. 22 at home against West Side.