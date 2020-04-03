Trinity Thompson shocked by junior all-star selection, ready to continue leading Michigan City

Trinity Thompson had high expectations for herself, but even she didn't envision what was in store for her.
After a strong summer on the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League circuit with the Indy Lady Gym Rats, Michigan City’s standout forward knew she was due for a big junior season. Playing against the top competition in the country pushed Thompson to take her game to another level, and it resulted in not only one of the best individual campaigns in Wolves history but a selection to the Indiana Junior All-Star team.
“It never got brought up during the season,” said Thompson, who was one of 18 players chosen. “So, when I looked on my Twitter, I was like, ‘Why is everybody mentioning me?’ Then, I screamed to my dad, ‘DAD, I MADE THE JUNIOR ALL-STAR TEAM!’ I called my mom while she was at work, and she was like, ‘CONGRATULATIONS!’ It was super exciting for me.”
The star forward, who stands 5-foot-11, went on a tear this season and proved that she is undoubtedly one of the premier players in the state. Thompson averaged a team-high 20.0 points, a team-high 15.8 rebounds plus 2.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field.
Her most dominant performance came in a 74-37 road win over Illiana Christian on Nov. 13 in which she recorded 37 points, 28 rebounds, five assists and seven steals. That was one of Thompson’s five 20-rebound outings this year and one of 22 double-doubles.
Throughout the season, Thompson faced a variety of defenses and was often guarded by multiple players. However, the junior welcomed the challenge and relished the opportunity to outsmart an opposing coach. Surprisingly, she mentioned that the hardest part about emerging as a high-level player was actually learning how to deal with the extra attention off of the court.
In Thompson’s sophomore year, standout center Hannah Noveroske — who has continued her career at Indiana — was a mainstay in the media. This season, it was Thompson’s turn to answer a never-ending wave of questions.
“I like to do all of the behind the scenes work,” said Thompson, who has scholarship offers from Western Michigan, Marshall and Wright State. “I don’t really like being in front a lot. So, it was kind of tough getting used to my coach texting me like, ‘Hey, it’s this newspaper reporter that’s about to call you.’ And I was thinking like, ‘All right, I don’t want to say the wrong thing, and I gotta say the right thing.’ That was probably the most nerve-wracking thing for me this season.”
Michigan City coach Mike Megyese praised Thompson for the way she carried herself as his team’s leader and expects her to continue improving. He explained that the junior demands a lot from herself and rarely makes excuses. Even in games where she was being double- and triple-teamed, Megyese said Thompson would become frustrated if she missed a shot or let a rebound slip out of her grasp.
He recalls many times when the junior would be in his classroom the following day using her free period to break down film.
“She’d be watching that video, and you could almost see a scowl on her face at times like, ‘What do we do? Why did we lose this game? What do we have to do to get better?'” said Megyese, who teaches U.S. history. “With everything that she brings to the court, on and off, I wasn’t surprised one bit (about Thompson being named a Girls Indiana Junior All-Star). I would have been disappointed had she not been, but I’m very proud that she is.”
The Wolves have lost in consecutive Class 4A sectional championships, but Megyese is confident that his team will once again be in contention for postseason hardware. Michigan City’s entire roster is returning for the 2020-21 season, and Katelyn Halfacre is another player Megyese will rely on to guide the program.
This year, the junior guard averaged 16.1 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game and drained a team-high 54 3-pointers. Despite finishing the season 11-14 and 0-7 in the Duneland Athletic Conference, Halfacre said she and Thompson are ready to help the team return to prominence next year and potentially clinch its first sectional championship since 2012.
“Since it’s going to be our senior year, I think we both really want it,” Halfacre said. “I think the other girls really wanted it this year, too. But I think next year we’ll come out and shock people.”
Before the Wolves’ top two leading scorers prepare for their final prep season, Thompson is holding out hope that she’ll even be able compete in the Girls Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game. The contest is scheduled for June 3, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced nearly every sporting event worldwide to be postponed or canceled.
“I’m super excited because my teammates for AAU — Ariana Wiggins (Heritage Christian), Jayla Smith (Lawrence North), Nakaih Hunter (North Central) — we're all on the junior all-star team," said Thompson, who was selected to the red (north) group. "So, I'm more so excited to just play with them."
