Trinity Thompson shocked by junior all-star selection, ready to continue leading Michigan City

He recalls many times when the junior would be in his classroom the following day using her free period to break down film.

“She’d be watching that video, and you could almost see a scowl on her face at times like, ‘What do we do? Why did we lose this game? What do we have to do to get better?'” said Megyese, who teaches U.S. history. “With everything that she brings to the court, on and off, I wasn’t surprised one bit (about Thompson being named a Girls Indiana Junior All-Star). I would have been disappointed had she not been, but I’m very proud that she is.”

The Wolves have lost in consecutive Class 4A sectional championships, but Megyese is confident that his team will once again be in contention for postseason hardware. Michigan City’s entire roster is returning for the 2020-21 season, and Katelyn Halfacre is another player Megyese will rely on to guide the program.

This year, the junior guard averaged 16.1 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game and drained a team-high 54 3-pointers. Despite finishing the season 11-14 and 0-7 in the Duneland Athletic Conference, Halfacre said she and Thompson are ready to help the team return to prominence next year and potentially clinch its first sectional championship since 2012.