Trio of Region schools resume activities; Portage sets return date; Valparaiso extends suspension

Calumet football coach Rick Good knew the layoff could have been longer, so he's just thankful to be back with his program.

After Calumet suspended prep sports activities July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school resumed team gatherings Monday. The Warriors will remain in Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports resumption plan and hope to move into Phase 2 — which allows contact sports to resume contact — next week.

"(My players) are pretty excited," Good said. "They know that the stakes are higher now. ... They know that our season's future holds on if they social distance and use masks and do everything we ask of them. We just want to make sure that it's not an (internal incident) that stops us."

In addition to Calumet, River Forest and Michigan City also continued team practices Monday. River Forest halted prep sports activities July 14, while Michigan City hit the brakes July 16 after being notified that one of its athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

"We did not have workouts last week, but we have resumed (Monday)," River Forest athletic director Andrew Wielgus said.

He added that River Forest does not have a definitive date for when it will move into Phase 2.