Two Region girls basketball teams drop out of state tournament due to COVID-19

River Forest and Whiting will not compete in the IHSAA's 46th annual girls basketball state tournament due to COVID-19.

Ingots athletic director Andrew Wielgus announced Tuesday in a press release that his school has ended its girls basketball season, and Oilers girls basketball coach Rick Gregory confirmed to The Times that his program's campaign is over, too.

"After speaking to the IHSAA, the (Class) 3A Kankakee Valley Girls Basketball Sectional 18 game on (Tuesday) vs. Knox cannot be moved," Wielgus wrote. "Hence, we will be following all of our COVID-19 safety protocols. So, unfortunately that will bring an end to our season at this time."

According to the IHSAA's COVID-19 resource center, if a team is unable to play in the postseason because of a coronavirus-related issue, that game will be ruled as a no-contest and the opponent will advance.

In River Forest's case, Knox has moved on and will now face Culver Academies in the semifinals of Sectional 18 on Feb. 5.

Whiting was supposed to face Andrean in a Class 2A first-round matchup in Sectional 33 at Lake Station on Feb 3. However, the 59ers will now square off against either Bowman or Illiana Christian in the semifinals Feb. 5.