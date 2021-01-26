Two Region girls basketball teams drop out of state tournament due to COVID-19

River Forest and Whiting will not compete in the IHSAA's 46th annual girls basketball state tournament due to COVID-19.
Ingots athletic director Andrew Wielgus announced Tuesday in a press release that his school has ended its girls basketball season, and Oilers girls basketball coach Rick Gregory confirmed to The Times that his program's campaign is over, too.
"After speaking to the IHSAA, the (Class) 3A Kankakee Valley Girls Basketball Sectional 18 game on (Tuesday) vs. Knox cannot be moved," Wielgus wrote. "Hence, we will be following all of our COVID-19 safety protocols. So, unfortunately that will bring an end to our season at this time."
According to the IHSAA's COVID-19 resource center, if a team is unable to play in the postseason because of a coronavirus-related issue, that game will be ruled as a no-contest and the opponent will advance.
In River Forest's case, Knox has moved on and will now face Culver Academies in the semifinals of Sectional 18 on Feb. 5.
Whiting was supposed to face Andrean in a Class 2A first-round matchup in Sectional 33 at Lake Station on Feb 3. However, the 59ers will now square off against either Bowman or Illiana Christian in the semifinals Feb. 5.
"We had a number of girls that would have played varsity and some on (junior varsity) that opted not to play this year," Gregory said. "The girls who did plan on playing, I give them credit, too. It's a tough decision either way, but they came out and gave it their best."
The Oilers finished their season 1-9, with their lone win coming at home against Clark on Nov. 14.
The Ingots ended their campaign on a four-game winning streak to bring their record to 8-9, earning three more victories than last season.
"It's unfortunate as we have been playing good basketball as of late, and I hate it for the girls," River Forest girls basketball coach Brad Redelman wrote in a text message. "But it will make us better in the future as the girls are eager for next year already."
At least 32 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season due to COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs.
The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.
On the boys side, at least 24 of the 44 Region teams have halted activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus issues within their respective programs.
That list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.