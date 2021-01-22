Union Township Schools suspend athletics due to coronavirus outbreak

The Wheeler boys basketball team was unable to host Calumet on Thursday and will miss at least two more games, which were both at home, against South Central and Bishop Noll on Monday and Jan. 29, respectively.

The Bearcats girls basketball team was unable to play at River Forest on Jan. 18 and will miss its final three games of the season. The team was supposed to play at Calumet and at Bishop Noll on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before hosting North Newton in its regular-season finale Jan. 28.

Stelter could not say for certain when Wheeler's boys and girls teams will resume its campaigns nor provide any updates on the programs' schedules.

At least 32 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs.

The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.