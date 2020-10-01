UPDATE: Calumet finds new opponent after Lake Station cancels game

LAKE STATION — Lake Station doesn't have enough players to take the field Friday at Calumet.
Eagles athletic director Jeff Bean confirmed that his school canceled its Greater South Shore Conference matchup with the Warriors, which would have been Calumet's season opener, due to "low numbers."
A few of Lake Station's players are being held out because of coronavirus contact tracing, although that is not the main reason why the team is unable to compete.
"Twelve of our guys are sick (with the flu) or injured, and those are not (COVID-19) related," Bean said. "We still had 17 kids left, and then (Thursday) we found out that three kids were contact traced to somebody that did have (COVID-19). Those three had to be quarantined for 10 days, bringing us down to 14 (players).
"That's why we felt that we couldn't take those numbers and play against Calumet."
Eagles football coach Jason Wolfe said he will "play it by ear" and hopes to be back in action next week at home against Boone Grove in Week 8.
Calumet coach Rick Good said in a text message to The Times his team will play Gibson Southern on Saturday. It will be a tough turnaround though with a 5 p.m. kickoff at Brownsburg High School.
"(The cancellation is) disappointing, but we understand," Good said. "We also, over the last three months, have had some reasons to not play, so you can't blame individual schools for things that happen out of their control. We hope that they can get back out there Week 8."
Support Local Journalism
Friday's home game against Lake Station was also supposed to be Calumet's senior night. Good said his seniors will now be honored next week in their last home game against River Forest.
The Ingots are 4-2 and have scored over 50 points three time this season, highlighted by a 70-18 win at home against Bishop Noll last week.
"We're excited to play River Forest," Good said. "We got to play them twice last year, once in the regular season and once in the sectional. It's kind of the perfect way to get ready for the sectional because they've shown that they can score a bunch of points and that they're toward the top of our conference."
Calumet defeated River Forest both times they squared off last year.
This season, after facing Gibson Southern and River Forest, the Warriors will end the regular season at home against Bishop Noll in Week 9.
The 48th annual state football tournament is slated to start Oct. 23.
"Tournament time is right around the corner, so these guys have got things on the horizon that mean a lot," Good said. "To keep them motivated, I don't think that's going to be a problem. ... We're just hoping to show up and play like we know how, but we gotta make sure we got those first-week jitters and butterflies out at some point before the games start to mean something."
Gallery: Lake Station at River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Lake Station/River Forest football
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!