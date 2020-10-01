UPDATE: Calumet finds new opponent after Lake Station cancels game

LAKE STATION — Lake Station doesn't have enough players to take the field Friday at Calumet.

Eagles athletic director Jeff Bean confirmed that his school canceled its Greater South Shore Conference matchup with the Warriors, which would have been Calumet's season opener, due to "low numbers."

A few of Lake Station's players are being held out because of coronavirus contact tracing, although that is not the main reason why the team is unable to compete.

"Twelve of our guys are sick (with the flu) or injured, and those are not (COVID-19) related," Bean said. "We still had 17 kids left, and then (Thursday) we found out that three kids were contact traced to somebody that did have (COVID-19). Those three had to be quarantined for 10 days, bringing us down to 14 (players).

"That's why we felt that we couldn't take those numbers and play against Calumet."

Eagles football coach Jason Wolfe said he will "play it by ear" and hopes to be back in action next week at home against Boone Grove in Week 8.

Calumet coach Rick Good said in a text message to The Times his team will play Gibson Southern on Saturday. It will be a tough turnaround though with a 5 p.m. kickoff at Brownsburg High School.