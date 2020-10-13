UPDATE: Crown Point star Lilly Stoddard receives invite to noteworthy basketball camp

"I was shocked. I was not expecting this, but I'm very blessed and grateful," Stoddard said. "I thought playing with my AAU team (Indiana Elite) this year really helped me get better, so I really owe it to them, as well as everybody else I've played for. I owe it to my family, too."

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Stoddard's typically busy summer was anything but. Since nearly the entire sports world was on hold, she passed the time by working out with her younger brother Luke and older sister Abby, who has continued her career at Butler. The three of them honed their skills with a personal trainer via Zoom, and while it wasn't ideal, she thinks it helped her remain ready for when the AAU season eventually began.

With Indiana Elite, Stoddard said she's already faced several of the country's premier high school players. This upcoming showcase is yet another chance to see how she stacks up.

"I definitely think playing against better competition makes you better," Stoddard said. "I've been playing against these girls for the past couple of years. ... Two people from my AAU team actually got invited as well. Alyssa Crockett (Westfield) and Meg Newman (North Central) also got invited, so that'll be cool to go with them."