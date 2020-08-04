UPDATE: EC Central resumes prep sports activities as administrators opt to begin school year online

"We're just hoping that we don't have any more cases because if so, we'll have to shut down for another two weeks," Wright said. "But yes, we're excited to be back."

At the moment, there at least six Region schools that have suspended team activities for one or more sports. They are: Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hammond, LaPorte and Morton.

EC Central is at least one of 14 Northwest Indiana schools that previously suspended practices for one or more programs but have since resumed workouts. The others are: Boone Grove, Calumet, Highland, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso and Wheeler.

The Cardinals are scheduled to scrimmage Calumet at home Aug. 15, before facing Hanover Central at home in their season opener Aug. 21.

As the 2020 football campaign creeps closer, Wright added that the School City of East Chicago will not implement a blanket suspension of team activities at EC Central, unless it is absolutely necessary.

"We are trying to keep all sports separate and only shut down specific sports rather than the entire (school)," Wright said.

