UPDATE: Former Lafayette Jefferson star quarterback Maximus Grimes transfers to Valparaiso

The Bronchos averaged 52 points per game and scored over 60 points on three occasions. Grimes led the way through the air with 235.8 passing yards per game, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 139 yards and three scores.

As a sophomore in 2018, Grimes was even more potent. He averaged 314 passing yards per game and threw 49 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Grimes picked up 174 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Beyond his gaudy stats, he believes his intangibles are what will allow him to have a successful senior season at Valparaiso.

"I think that I can bring passion and competitiveness just by being somebody who loves to play the game," Grimes said. "Whether it's in practice, a scrimmage or the state championship game, I want to win."

According to 247Sports, Grimes is a pro-style quarterback with interest from Indiana, Miama (Ohio) and Purdue. He announced via Twitter on May 15 that he received a scholarship offer from Valparaiso University.

Last year, Grimes led Lafayette Jefferson to a 9-1 record. The Bronchos were undefeated heading into the playoffs but had their season ended in a 27-20 loss to Merrillville in a Class 6A sectional semifinal on Nov. 1.