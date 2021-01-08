UPDATE: Four Region schools pause girls basketball seasons due to COVID-19

Kuntarich said Calumet's Greater South Shore Conference matchups with Lake Station and Wheeler have been postponed but makeup dates have not been decided. She did not say whether or not the Warriors will reschedule the nonconference games they'll miss.

Calumet's first contest after this stoppage is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Hammond.

Bermes wrote in an email that the Hanover Central girls basketball campaign has been halted "due to an abundance of caution for the safety of our players (regarding COVID-19)."

She added that the team will be able to continue its season Jan. 26 at Whiting.

The Wildcats were slated to host Bishop Noll on Friday before playing at Munster on Saturday and hosting River Forest on Jan. 11. The team was then supposed to host North Newton and Clark on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, respectively, before playing at Lake Station on Jan. 22.

GSSC games will take priority as Hanover Central looks to reschedule those postponements, Bermes said.

Collignon announced via email that Marquette has suspended activities through Jan. 20 "due to a positive COVID-19 case within the girls basketball program."