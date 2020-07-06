You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: John Dodson III 'excited' to return to Bishop Noll as boys basketball coach
breaking urgent
BOYS BASKETBALL

UPDATE: John Dodson III 'excited' to return to Bishop Noll as boys basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}
John Dodson III, Bishop Noll

John Dodson III helped lead Bishop Noll to a state runner-up finish in 2011, losing its undefeated season by one point. Dodson looks to lead the Warriors back to state as its next head coach.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll has struggled to find stability within its boys basketball program as of late, but Warriors athletic director Eric Roldan believes that is about to change.

On Monday, Bishop Noll announced in a press release that 2012 graduate John Dodson III, a former teammate of Roldan, will return to his alma mater as its new boys basketball coach. He's the team's fourth coach in a little over a year.

"Obviously, we played together and have a history here and had some success with the basketball program," Roldan said. "But he still had to come in and do his thing to wow the committee and make himself the candidate that stood out and the one that we were most comfortable with moving forward."

Dodson replaces interim coach Murray Richards, who took the reins when former coach John Boyd abruptly resigned after coaching five games at the start of the 2019-20 campaign. Boyd replaced Josh Belluomini, who resigned after six seasons.

Roldan and Dodson were both juniors on the Warriors' state runner-up team in 2011, which had its undefeated season ended (26-1) in a one-point loss to Park Tudor in the Class 2A state final.

"I'm definitely excited," Dodson said. "From the day that I saw there was an opening, I thought it would be no better place to start my head coaching career than where I came from." 

Dodson scored four points in the lone state championship appearance in program history and went on to play at Benedictine University, a Division III program in Lisle, Illinois. During his senior season in 2015-16, Dodson averaged 10.7 points and started all 32 games.

As a two-year team captain, he also guided the Eagles to a 31-0 record, before eventually losing to St. Thomas in the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship. Dodson had 13 points, six assists and two rebounds in the 82-76 defeat.

After his playing days, Dodson moved into coaching. He was an assistant for NCAA Division III Milwaukee School of Engineering the past two seasons. 

Roldan believes Dodson, 26, will be a solid fit for the Warriors, especially because his youth.

“I definitely think he will have a great time relating to our students, being that he isn't too far removed from playing himself and playing at a high level," Roldan said. "He was able to be a part of a championship caliber team in high school and college and then went on to coach at the college level, so I think he will be a tremendous asset."

The Warriors finished 10-13 last season, losing 70-48 to Bowman in a Class 2A sectional opener, and their leading scorer, Jack Reardon, has graduated. However, that hasn't dampened Dodson's enthusiasm for his new job. He plans to gather his team together as soon as he is permitted.

"The great thing is that I'll sort of be starting from the ground up and building (the program) back up to where it should be," Dodson said. "I think there is a great group of players coming back, and it gives me an opportunity as a new coach to start establishing a culture through them."

James Boyd's top 10 prep sports games of the 2019-20 season

James Boyd's top 10 prep sports games of the 2019-20 season

Times sports reporter James Boyd details his top 10 favorite games of the 2019-20 school year. Stories are ordered from tenth to first.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts