UPDATE: John Dodson III 'excited' to return to Bishop Noll as boys basketball coach

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll has struggled to find stability within its boys basketball program as of late, but Warriors athletic director Eric Roldan believes that is about to change.

On Monday, Bishop Noll announced in a press release that 2012 graduate John Dodson III, a former teammate of Roldan, will return to his alma mater as its new boys basketball coach. He's the team's fourth coach in a little over a year.

"Obviously, we played together and have a history here and had some success with the basketball program," Roldan said. "But he still had to come in and do his thing to wow the committee and make himself the candidate that stood out and the one that we were most comfortable with moving forward."

Dodson replaces interim coach Murray Richards, who took the reins when former coach John Boyd abruptly resigned after coaching five games at the start of the 2019-20 campaign. Boyd replaced Josh Belluomini, who resigned after six seasons.

Roldan and Dodson were both juniors on the Warriors' state runner-up team in 2011, which had its undefeated season ended (26-1) in a one-point loss to Park Tudor in the Class 2A state final.