UPDATE: Kankakee Valley, Westville delay boys basketball due to COVID-19; Clark, River Forest girls basketball on hold

"We suspended (girls basketball) because of COVID," Moore wrote in a text message.

Clark was supposed to host Washington Township on Monday, but that game and the team's next two contests have been postponed. The Pioneers were also scheduled to play at Lighthouse on Dec. 2 and at Illiana Christian on Dec. 3.

"We will try to find available open dates that work (for rescheduling)," Moore wrote.

He added that the Pioneers will look to resume their campaign Dec. 7 at Marquette.

River Forest athletic director Andrew Wielgus confirmed Tuesday to The Times that his school's girls basketball program is on pause, too. The Ingots have had previous COVID-19 issues, and recently had to postpone its game at Morgan Township on Nov. 19.

The team was supposed to resume its season at Hobart on Nov. 21, but that contest was postponed due to the Brickies' coronavirus issues.

Now, River Forest will miss at least six additional games because of their own COVID-19 concerns.

The Ingots had home contests set up against Bowman on Saturday, Bishop Noll on Nov. 30, Victory Christian on Dec. 3 and Wheeler on Dec. 4. They were then slated for road games against Illiana Christian (Dec. 7) and Hanover Central (Dec. 12).