UPDATE: Kouts, South Central, Kankakee Valley basketball on hold due to COVID-19

The Kouts and South Central boys basketball teams, as well as the Kankakee Valley girls basketball team, have halted their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mustangs boys basketball coach Kevin Duzan and Satellites athletic director John Haggard confirmed the stoppages to The Times on Thursday night and Friday, respectively. The Kougars announced their pause via their athletic website Friday.

Including Kouts and South Central, at least 17 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.

With the addition of Kankakee Valley, at least 28 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.