UPDATE: Kouts, South Central, Kankakee Valley basketball on hold due to COVID-19

The Kouts and South Central boys basketball teams, as well as the Kankakee Valley girls basketball team, have halted their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mustangs boys basketball coach Kevin Duzan and Satellites athletic director John Haggard confirmed the stoppages to The Times on Thursday night and Friday, respectively. The Kougars announced their pause via their athletic website Friday.
Including Kouts and South Central, at least 17 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
With the addition of Kankakee Valley, at least 28 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
The Kouts boys basketball team, which is ranked No. 2 in Class A by the Associated Press, was supposed to host Westville on Friday before playing at Andrean on Tuesday. Both of of those games have been postponed, but makeup dates have not been set, according to Duzan.
"We're in quarantine until Tuesday," Duzan said.
He expects his team to resume its campaign Dec. 26 against Bloomington South in the Wabash Valley Classic.
The South Central boys basketball team has postponed its last two games, which were at North Judson and at West Central on Dec. 12 and Thursday, respectively. According to Haggard, those games have not been rescheduled yet, but the Satellites will look to continue their season Dec. 30 at Alexandria in the Alex Tiger Classic.
The Kankakee Valley girls basketball team was slated to host Benton Central and Chesterton on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively. Those two contests have been postponed and makeup dates have not been determined, according to Kougars athletic director John Gray.
He said Kankakee Kankakee Valley will try to resume its campaign Dec. 29 against Rochester in the Twin Lakes Tournament.
