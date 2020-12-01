UPDATE: LaCrosse, EC Central pause basketball due to positive COVID-19 test

LaCrosse is on pause.

Tigers boys basketball coach Preston Frame confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that his team's activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had one player who tested positive (for COVID-19), and then we just had to be safe with the other boys," Frame said. "They'll be in quarantine until (Dec. 13) and be back practicing (Dec. 14). ... We have to get the minimum six practices in, so we can't come back and play right away."

Per the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, then they must complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are prohibited from practicing on Sundays.

LaCrosse, which opened its season with a 59-48 loss at home against River Forest on Nov. 25, will miss at least its next seven games as it tries to retool its schedule.

The Tigers were slated to host Frontier on Tuesday and then play at Wheeler and Hebron on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11, respectively. The team also had home games set against North White and Boone Grove on Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, respectively, before facing Oregon-Davis on the road Dec. 19. According to Frame, all of these contests have been postponed.