UPDATE: LaPorte suspends activities in 3 sports due to positive COVID-19 tests; Hobart, Highland athletics unaffected by e-learning plans

LaPorte is at least one of seven Region schools that has currently suspended team gatherings for one or more sports. The others are: Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond and Morton.

There have also been at least 13 Northwest Indiana schools that previously suspended prep sports activities for one or more programs but have since resumed workouts. They are: Boone Grove, Calumet, Highland, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso and Wheeler.

Lake Central superintendent Dr. Larry Veracco announced Sunday that the school board notified him they did not have enough evidence to act on suspending prep sports, according to a document obtained by The Times.

Highland, LaCrosse, Munster, Portage and the Valparaiso football team continued practices Monday. Vikings athletic director Stacy Adams confirmed that his athletes were in helmets and ready to go after the program implemented a self-imposed moratorium that began July 23.