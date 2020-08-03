UPDATE: LaPorte suspends activities in 3 sports due to positive COVID-19 tests; Hobart, Highland athletics unaffected by e-learning plans

Monday marked the first day of non-contact football practice for IHSAA member schools.
LaPorte will not take part.
Slicers athletic director Ed Gilliland announced Sunday night that his school is suspending team activities for three fall programs, including football.
"Due to a positive COVID-19 test in both the boys tennis program and the football program, the LaPorte Community School Administration, in conjunction with the (LaPorte High School) athletic department, is regrettably pausing all activities with football, boys tennis and wrestling until further notice," Gilliland wrote in a message via FinalForms. "We will be communicating with the LaPorte County Health Department for further investigation, advice and directions as to when a safe return to practice may occur."
The Slicers are scheduled to face Plymouth on the road in a scrimmage on Aug. 15, before opening the 2020 season at New Prairie on Aug. 21 in Week 1.
All IHSAA football programs are required to complete at least 10 practices before they can officially compete. When asked how a prolonged stoppage may affect the football squad, Gilliland said he was unsure.
"That's a good question. We'll follow the proper protocols and procedures and see where this takes us," Gilliland said. "I can't answer that question at this point in time."
LaPorte is at least one of seven Region schools that has currently suspended team gatherings for one or more sports. The others are: Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond and Morton.
There have also been at least 13 Northwest Indiana schools that previously suspended prep sports activities for one or more programs but have since resumed workouts. They are: Boone Grove, Calumet, Highland, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso and Wheeler.
Lake Central sports to go on as scheduled; extracurricular activities removed from school board agenda
Lake Central superintendent Dr. Larry Veracco announced Sunday that the school board notified him they did not have enough evidence to act on suspending prep sports, according to a document obtained by The Times.
Highland, LaCrosse, Munster, Portage and the Valparaiso football team continued practices Monday. Vikings athletic director Stacy Adams confirmed that his athletes were in helmets and ready to go after the program implemented a self-imposed moratorium that began July 23.
"We're very excited for them and all of our teams that are out there getting ready to compete," Adams said. "That's where they need to be, but of course it's not just because I'm the athletic director. I'm just happy to see kids be able to have that chance and opportunity to get out there and do some things."
Valparaiso opens its season on the road against Penn in Week 1 and will scrimmage Hobart on the road on Aug. 14 to prepare.
Since the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports restart plan began July 6, the Brickies haven't had any stoppages. However, School City of Hobart Superintendent Dr. Peggy Buffington announced in a letter Monday that she will recommend for the school district to begin the 2020-21 school year online.
The recommendation will be brought to the Hobart school board Thursday night and requests that e-learning be implemented through Oct. 9. Extracurricular activities such as football are "being monitored and are under review," according to Buffington.
"They're just taking into account what the Lake County Board of Health is recommending," Osika said. "I know that there's things being discussed on the local level and the state level, so we're at the mercy of what they say. But I've been told at this point that we're moving forward. We're going to take some precautions, but I still plan on having practices this week."
School Town of Highland Superintendent Brian Smith also announced in a letter Monday that its school district will start the upcoming school year virtually for at least the first nine weeks.
His letter did not address prep sports activities, which the Trojans resumed Monday after being halted since July 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I stopped at all of my practices, and to see the excitement in (the athletes') eyes, it's awesome," Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington said. "It's great to be back and to have these kids doing what they love to do."
