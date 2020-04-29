UPDATE: Marcus Jefferson 'wasn't anticipating' being let go by EC Central

EC Central’s lone winning season under Jefferson’s guidance was the 2018-19 campaign. After starting the season off 0-4, the Cardinals finished the year at 12-11. They never won more than 12 games throughout Jefferson’s time, including a 12-12 record for the 2019-20 season.

Jefferson, who starred at EC Central in the late 1990s, said coaching at a school he once played for came with high expectations. Despite not living up to the hype on the court, he tried to steer every player he had in the right direction off of it.

"They talk about student-athletes, but I think I was the best coach for the student-athlete and not the athletic student," Jefferson said. "I can hang my hat up proudly knowing that's my contribution to that program."

After previous coaching stops at Lake Central, Roosevelt and now EC Central, Jefferson is not ready to call it quits. He played college basketball at Providence and Iowa State and hinted at the possibility of moving on from prep sports.

"It's my passion," Jefferson said. "... Passion has to match passion, and I'm considering coaching at a level beyond high school at this time."