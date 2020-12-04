UPDATE: Merrillville pauses boys basketball due to COVID-19; Porter County implements new restrictions

Merrillville is on hold.
Pirates co-athletic director Amy Beckham confirmed to The Times on Friday that her school's boys basketball program has paused activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Yes, it is a COVID issue, and our team is basically in quarantine for now," Beckham said.
Merrillville opened its season with an 82-73 loss at Fort Wayne Snider on Nov. 28. The Pirates were slated to host South Bend Riley and Notre Dame commit Blake Wesley on Saturday, but that game has been postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 29, according to Beckham.
She was not sure when Merrillville would be able to resume its campaign. The Pirates are scheduled to face Morton on the road Dec. 8 before playing three straight home games against Andrean on Dec. 12, Griffith on Dec. 15 and Crispus Attucks on Dec. 18.
However, per the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they must participate in six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are not allowed to practice on Sundays.
Including Merrillville, at least 10 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have halted activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
On the girls side, at least 20 of the 43 teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season because of COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The list includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Whiting has paused winter sports until at least Friday.
Porter County protocols
On Friday, Porter County Health officer Dr. Maria Stamp announced in a press release that new protocols will be taken in Porter County to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The stricter guidelines that Stamp and the Porter County Health Dept. have proposed will start Sunday, and winter indoor prep sports will be affected.
"Attendance at K-12 school related events and community sports leagues and tournaments is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians/siblings," the release stated. "Concessions are to remain closed."
Porter County is currently "orange," which is one step away from being "red." According to the state's COVID-19 county metrics, "red" is the worst category for a county, meaning that there is "very high positivity and community spread."
The Porter County Health Dept.'s requirements will overrule Gov. Eric Holcomb's Executive Order 20-48, which limited attendance to 25% capacity for winter indoor prep sports in Indiana.
Not enough time
Hobart athletic director Mike Black confirmed to The Times on Friday that his school's boys basketball program has delayed the start of its season, but not because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the Brickies' football team finished as the Class 4A state runner-up, and some of its athletes also compete on the hardwood, those dual-sport individuals didn't have enough time to complete the minimum amount of practices required by the IHSAA to be eligible for basketball.
Hobart was supposed to host Portage in its season opener Dec. 8, but that game has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 27, according to Black.
The Brickies will now look to begin their campaign at Gavit on Dec. 12.
