UPDATE: Michigan City suspends football due to positive COVID-19 test; schools retooling schedules

Trojans Athletic Director Jeff Hamstra declined to comment on if any of his school's players or coaches will have to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19, but he confirmed that Chesterton will move forward with its season.

"We plan on playing LaPorte (on the road) Friday," Hamstra said.

Michigan City, which is 2-1 on the season, was supposed to host Valparaiso on Friday in Week 4 before facing Merrillville on the road in Week 5. Since both of those Duneland Athletic Conference games now have been scrapped, the Vikings and Pirates are trying to retool their schedules.

Valparaiso already has missed one game this season. Griffith canceled its first two games of the year, including its road matchup against the Vikings in Week 2, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are actively looking for another team to play and will let the fans know as soon as we can," the Valparaiso athletic department tweeted.

Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss confirmed in a text message to The Times that his program is searching for a replacement opponent, too.

According to Michigan City football coach Phil Mason, his team will be able to resume competition at home against Lake Central in Week 6.