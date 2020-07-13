UPDATE: Portage suspends all athletic activities 'out of an abundance of caution' amid COVID-19 pandemic

"It's a rough thing not to be able to continue, but for right now it's just suspended, so there is hope that we may be able to get back out there," Chestovich said. "But as of right now, we are ceasing all in-person activities with players, and we'll continue to communicate through our social media sites and those types of things."

In the email, Alaniz added that all Portage Township Schools facilities are to be closed and that the suspension of prep sports is "until further notice."

The Indians' season opener is scheduled for Aug. 21 at home against Hammond.

"We realize this will be disappointing for our students as they have been looking forward to this time with their teammates," Alaniz stated. "However, the health and safety of our students and staff members remain our first priority at all times."

Rayvaughn Petty, who will be a junior in the fall, was thrilled to finally rejoin his teammates for practice last week. Now that his school has put prep sports on hold once again, that joy has been replaced with anguish. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive end and tight end plans to continue working out at the Portage Township YMCA and at home throughout what he hopes is a short stint away from the field.