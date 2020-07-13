UPDATE: Portage suspends all athletic activities 'out of an abundance of caution' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Exactly one week after the IHSAA allowed prep sports to resume team activities, Portage has hit the brakes.
The school announced Monday that it has suspended its return to prep sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic "out of an abundance of caution." Portage superintendent Dr. Amanda Alaniz shared the news via an email that was sent to the school's athletes and their parents.
"The increasing number of cases throughout our county, state and nation have led us to make this difficult decision," Alaniz wrote.
The Porter County Health Department listed Monday two people hospitalized by COVID-19. The county has had 876 confirmed cases with 706 people recovering from the disease and 39 that died.
Portage is at least the second Porter County school to suspend sports activities. Boone Grove halted its restart of prep sports Thursday.
Indians football coach Terry Chestovich, who was hired June 16, received word of the stoppage Monday morning. His team practiced twice last week during Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to resume prep sports.
"It's a rough thing not to be able to continue, but for right now it's just suspended, so there is hope that we may be able to get back out there," Chestovich said. "But as of right now, we are ceasing all in-person activities with players, and we'll continue to communicate through our social media sites and those types of things."
In the email, Alaniz added that all Portage Township Schools facilities are to be closed and that the suspension of prep sports is "until further notice."
The Indians' season opener is scheduled for Aug. 21 at home against Hammond.
"We realize this will be disappointing for our students as they have been looking forward to this time with their teammates," Alaniz stated. "However, the health and safety of our students and staff members remain our first priority at all times."
Rayvaughn Petty, who will be a junior in the fall, was thrilled to finally rejoin his teammates for practice last week. Now that his school has put prep sports on hold once again, that joy has been replaced with anguish. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive end and tight end plans to continue working out at the Portage Township YMCA and at home throughout what he hopes is a short stint away from the field.
“With coach Chestovich getting the job and us getting prepared for next season, that first day back everybody was excited and ready to go,” Petty said. “Then, you know, we get a message saying we’re shut down until further notice. So, we’re all just broken — heartbroken.”
