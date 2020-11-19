UPDATE: Whiting suspends winter sports; Marquette, River Forest postpone games due to COVID-19

Whiting has suspended winter sports.
The decision to halt athletics is in conjunction with the School City of Whiting opting for online learning instead of in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases in Lake County.
"(School City of Whiting) students grades PK-12 will make a shift back to all e-learning for two weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Dec. 4 due to Lake County's move to level RED on state metrics," SCW Superintendent Cindy Scroggins announced Wednesday via the School City of Whiting website.
Scroggins' secretary, Kristi Greer, confirmed to The Times on Thursday that the Oliers' winter sports will be paused during that two-week span. According to the Whiting athletics website, the school's IHSAA winter sports include girls and boys basketball and wrestling.
Whiting girls basketball coach Rick Gregory added that the stoppage has already begun. The Oilers will not be able to play at least their next three games, which were Friday at Gavit, Saturday at home against Westville and Dec. 1 at Bowman.
"Since everything has been escalating and the COVID numbers have gone up, they've decided to go (on hold) for these next two weeks," Gregory said. "You've got the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, so we'll see what happens and go from there."
Whenever the Oilers return, they will not able to play right away. Per the IHSAA's bylaws, student-athletes who have missed more than 10 consecutive days of practice must complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" in order to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are prohibited from practicing on Sundays.
"(The players) understand what's going on, and they'll try to work out on their own over the next two weeks to try to stay in condition," Gregory said.
The start of Whiting's boys basketball campaign has also been delayed. Since the school will be in an online learning model until at least Dec. 4, the team will miss at least its first three games of the season. The Oilers were scheduled to begin their campaign at Hammond Academy on Nov. 25, host Clark on Nov. 27 and play at Hanover Central on Dec. 4.
Hitting the brakes
Marquette and River Forest were both supposed to take the floor Thursday night for road games, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered those plans.
The Blazers were slated to play at West Side, while the Ingots were scheduled to play at Morgan Township. However, both of those games have been postponed with hopes of making them up at later dates.
Marquette announced via its athletics website that its game at West Side was called off due to "contact tracing" for possible COVID-19 exposure within the Blazers' program. The team was scheduled to resume its season Nov. 30 at home against South Bend Career, but Marquette assistant athletic director Brad Collignon said that game has been canceled due to coronavirus issues on the Trailblazers' side.
"That was our next scheduled game, and as of (Thursday) we would have been OK by then to play that game," Collignon said. "We used to try to look ahead a week at a time, but now everything changes hour by hour."
The Blazers are now scheduled to continue their campaign Dec. 2 at home against Oregon-Davis.
River Forest's decision to forgo Thursday's road game was a precautionary decision in regards to COVID-19, according to Ingots athletic director Andrew Wielgus. Similarly to Marquette, River Forest's next game, which was slated for Saturday at Hobart, won't take place either because of the Brickies' coronavirus concerns.
Earlier this week, Hobart athletic director Mike Black said his school will try to reschedule that contest.
The Ingots are now scheduled to resume their campaign Nov. 28 at home against Bowman.
"We're just not playing (Thursday) out of abundance of caution, not that we have any COVID-related specific issues with a positive test or anything like that," Wielgus said. "We are not under quarantine."
At least 16 of the Region's 43 girls basketball teams have at some point suspended activities or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their programs. The list includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Crown Point, Portage and Westville have yet to play a game this season.
North Newton has halted winter sports until at least Nov. 30.
Chesterton announced Wednesday via email that the start of its boys basketball campaign has been delayed due to one of its players testing positive for COVID-19. The Trojans will be able to resume team gatherings Nov. 30.
The IHSAA's 2020-21 boys basketball season begins Monday.
