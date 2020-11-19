UPDATE: Whiting suspends winter sports; Marquette, River Forest postpone games due to COVID-19

"(The players) understand what's going on, and they'll try to work out on their own over the next two weeks to try to stay in condition," Gregory said.

The start of Whiting's boys basketball campaign has also been delayed. Since the school will be in an online learning model until at least Dec. 4, the team will miss at least its first three games of the season. The Oilers were scheduled to begin their campaign at Hammond Academy on Nov. 25, host Clark on Nov. 27 and play at Hanover Central on Dec. 4.

Hitting the brakes

Marquette and River Forest were both supposed to take the floor Thursday night for road games, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered those plans.

The Blazers were slated to play at West Side, while the Ingots were scheduled to play at Morgan Township. However, both of those games have been postponed with hopes of making them up at later dates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marquette announced via its athletics website that its game at West Side was called off due to "contact tracing" for possible COVID-19 exposure within the Blazers' program. The team was scheduled to resume its season Nov. 30 at home against South Bend Career, but Marquette assistant athletic director Brad Collignon said that game has been canceled due to coronavirus issues on the Trailblazers' side.