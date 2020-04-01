You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams named District 1 Administrator of the Year by IBCA
alert urgent
PREP SPORTS

Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams named District 1 Administrator of the Year by IBCA

{{featured_button_text}}
Stacy Adams -- IBCA Administrator of the Year

Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams was named the District 1 Administrator of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

 Provided

High school sports have been put on hold due the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams from being recognized for his leadership.

In his first year with the Vikings, Adams was named the District 1 Administrator of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday. He is in his sixth year overall as an athletic director with previous stints at Griffith and South Bend Washington.

“It’s a great honor, I’ll tell you that,” Adams said. “At first I thought it was an April Fool’s (Day) joke. I was like, ‘No way,’ but it feels good.”

Valparaiso has had a strong showing in athletics throughout the 2019-20 school year, including the boys basketball team clinching its 53rd sectional championship on March 7. Vikings coach Barak Coolman said he was overjoyed to squeeze past Chesterton in the title game and what made it even more special was Adams’ awareness of the milestone he reached during that postseason tournament.

Football players help Valparaiso win a basketball sectional title

“When I was fortunate to get my 200th victory (in sectionals), he just had a nice presentation for me,” Coolman said. “It just made me feel appreciated and goes without saying how important that is as a coach. … When your boss is so supportive and always has your back, that’s a pretty good guy to work for.”

In addition to basketball, Valparaiso won its second straight sectional crown in girls soccer, a regional championship in girls cross country, a regional title in boys cross country and most notably a semistate championship in football this school year.

The Vikings made their first state final appearance in 18 seasons in the fall and finished as Class 5A runner-ups to two-time defending state champion New Palestine. Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall said he was thrilled to have Adams accompany him for the ride, especially considering how long they’ve known each other.

Valpo falls just short of perfect season, first state title since 1975

In 2001, Marshall was a freshman defensive lineman at Valparaiso University, and Adams was the Crusaders’ offensive coordinator. Since they met nearly two decades ago, their lives have remained connected through sports.

“I was able to sit in on the interview process when he was interviewing for the Valpo (high school) job," Marshall said. "His passion, enthusiasm and excitement and his willingness to work with all staff is just unbelievable and just doing what’s right by the kids. That’s kind of been his trademark.”

Marshall looks forward to many more years working alongside Adams, who was one of three administrators recognized by the IBCA. The 1984 Lew Wallace graduate was also named the Region 1 Coach of the Year by the Indiana Football Coaches Associations in 2012 and 2013 during his four-year stint at EC Central, and Marshall believes Adams’ impact on Region sports can’t be replicated.

“It’s been great to have him be a part of the success that we’ve had,” Marshall said of his team’s state run. “I think it was like a proud papa moment for him to see that happen.”

Let's celebrate Region teachers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts