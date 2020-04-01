Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams named District 1 Administrator of the Year by IBCA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Vikings made their first state final appearance in 18 seasons in the fall and finished as Class 5A runner-ups to two-time defending state champion New Palestine. Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall said he was thrilled to have Adams accompany him for the ride, especially considering how long they’ve known each other.

In 2001, Marshall was a freshman defensive lineman at Valparaiso University, and Adams was the Crusaders’ offensive coordinator. Since they met nearly two decades ago, their lives have remained connected through sports.

“I was able to sit in on the interview process when he was interviewing for the Valpo (high school) job," Marshall said. "His passion, enthusiasm and excitement and his willingness to work with all staff is just unbelievable and just doing what’s right by the kids. That’s kind of been his trademark.”

Marshall looks forward to many more years working alongside Adams, who was one of three administrators recognized by the IBCA. The 1984 Lew Wallace graduate was also named the Region 1 Coach of the Year by the Indiana Football Coaches Associations in 2012 and 2013 during his four-year stint at EC Central, and Marshall believes Adams’ impact on Region sports can’t be replicated.