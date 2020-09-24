 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso cancels football games against Crown Point, Merrillville due to COVID-19
alert top story urgent
Prep football

Valparaiso cancels football games against Crown Point, Merrillville due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock (Valparaiso canceled)

Valparaiso will resume football practice for its junior varsity and varsity teams Oct. 5.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso has hit the brakes.

The school announced Thursday in a press release that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19. After contact tracing, Valparaiso also shared that it will be shutting down its football program for two weeks. The Vikings were supposed to host Crown Point on Friday in Week 6 before playing in a highly-anticipated showdown at Merrillville in Week 7.

Valparaiso will return to practice Oct. 5, according to the release. The Vikings will resume their season at home against Portage in Week 8.

“School officials received confirmation (Thursday) of a positive case of COVID-19 at Valparaiso High School,” Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall and Vikings athletic director Stacy Adams wrote in the release. “In collaboration with the Porter County Health Department, direct contacts were identified, and notification has been given to those individuals with instructions to quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the individual. Of those individuals, 20 direct contacts were identified from our combined (junior varsity) and varsity program.”

This is the third time this season that Valparaiso has been unable to play due to the coronavirus pandemic. After modifying its offseason training due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Griffith canceled its first two games, including road game against the Vikings in Week 2, because its school felt that the Panthers had not completed enough padded practices to safely participate in a game. Griffith eventually opened its season at Hobart in Week 3.

Michigan City canceled its home game against Valparaiso in Week 4 and its game at Merrillville in Week 5 due to one of the Wolves’ coaches testing positive for COVID-19. The team will be back in action Friday in its home opener against Lake Central.

Lowell and Hobart will also return to the field Friday. The Red Devils and Brickies were supposed to square off on Sept. 18 in Week 5, but Lowell had to cancel the game because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, Valparaiso's freshman team will continue practicing, while the junior varsity and varsity teams remain on hold. 

“We know this is not what anyone hoped for, but we have the ability to help mitigate potential spread of the virus, (which will) allow us to, hopefully, finish the season strong and continue to stay healthy in the postseason,” Marshall and Adams stated in the release.

Marshall, Adams and Crown Point football coach Kevin Enright were unable to be reached for additional comment.

Gallery: LaPorte at Valparaiso football

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts