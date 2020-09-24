Valparaiso cancels football games against Crown Point, Merrillville due to COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso has hit the brakes.

The school announced Thursday in a press release that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19. After contact tracing, Valparaiso also shared that it will be shutting down its football program for two weeks. The Vikings were supposed to host Crown Point on Friday in Week 6 before playing in a highly-anticipated showdown at Merrillville in Week 7.

Valparaiso will return to practice Oct. 5, according to the release. The Vikings will resume their season at home against Portage in Week 8.

“School officials received confirmation (Thursday) of a positive case of COVID-19 at Valparaiso High School,” Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall and Vikings athletic director Stacy Adams wrote in the release. “In collaboration with the Porter County Health Department, direct contacts were identified, and notification has been given to those individuals with instructions to quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the individual. Of those individuals, 20 direct contacts were identified from our combined (junior varsity) and varsity program.”