Valparaiso, Griffith, Bishop Noll suspend girls basketball due to COVID-19

The Valparaiso, Griffith and Bishop Noll girls basketball teams have gone on pause.
Vikings athletic director Stacy Adams and girls basketball coach Candy Wilson announced in a press release Thursday that their program's activities have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Valparaiso High School was notified Wednesday that one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.
"In collaboration with the Porter County Health Department, direct contacts were identified and notification has been given to those individuals with instructions to quarantine. Of those individuals, several direct contacts were identified from our combined (junior varsity) and varsity (teams)," Adams and Wilson said in the release. "In an effort to mitigate any potential spread, the VHS girls basketball program will suspend JV and varsity competition with a plan to resume on Monday, Dec. 14. The freshman team will continue to practice and compete as scheduled."
As a result of this stoppage, the Vikings will miss at least their next three varsity games, which were all at home. Valparaiso was supposed to face LaPorte on Friday, Crown Point on Dec. 11 and Whiting on Dec. 12, but those contests have been postponed and makeup dates have not been determined, according to Wilson.
The team's next game following this interruption is scheduled for Dec. 16 at Kankakee Valley. However, it remains to be seen when the Vikings will resume their season.
Per the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they are required to participate in six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" in order to formally compete. IHSAA teams can't practice on Sundays.
This is the second time this season that Valparaiso has been unable to take the court because of its coronavirus issues. The Vikings were supposed to play at Kankakee Valley on Nov. 10, but since several of the team's players were quarantined, that game was rescheduled for the aforementioned date of Dec. 16.
In addition to Valparaiso, Griffith athletic director Neil Dimos and Bishop Noll athletic director Eric Roldan confirmed to The Times on Thursday that their girls basketball programs are also on hold due to COVID-19.
The Panthers were slated to play at Lake Station and Rensselaer on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before hosting Hebron and Bishop Noll on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, respectively. Those four contests have been postponed, according to Dimos.
"Girls basketball will start practicing again on Dec. 10, and since they'll be within that five to 10 missed practices range, they'll need four practices to resume (per the IHSAA bylaws)," Dimos said. "They'll be eligible for games again starting on Dec. 15, and they will play Clark (on the road) on Dec. 16."
Dimos said Griffith's Greater South Shore Conference matchups with Bishop Noll and Lake Station have been rescheduled for Jan. 9 and Jan. 30, respectively. Makeups dates for the other two nonconference games have not been decided.
The Warriors are also working to retool their schedule since they will miss at least their next three games, which were all against GSSC opponents. Bishop Noll was supposed to host Calumet and Lake Station on Friday and Dec. 8, respectively, before playing at Griffith on Dec. 10. Those three games have been postponed, according to Roldan, and the team's matchup with Bishop Noll is the only one that has been rescheduled for the aforementioned date of Jan. 9.
"At this point, their first game back will be Tuesday, Dec. 15 (on the road) against Highland," Roldan said. "That's the target date for the first game back."
Including Bishop Noll, Griffith and Valparaiso, at least 20 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have paused activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Westville and Whiting.
On the boys side, at least nine of the 44 teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a contest because of COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The list includes Boone Grove, Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Whiting has suspended winter sports until at least Friday.
