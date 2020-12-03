Valparaiso, Griffith, Bishop Noll suspend girls basketball due to COVID-19

Per the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they are required to participate in six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" in order to formally compete. IHSAA teams can't practice on Sundays.

This is the second time this season that Valparaiso has been unable to take the court because of its coronavirus issues. The Vikings were supposed to play at Kankakee Valley on Nov. 10, but since several of the team's players were quarantined, that game was rescheduled for the aforementioned date of Dec. 16.

In addition to Valparaiso, Griffith athletic director Neil Dimos and Bishop Noll athletic director Eric Roldan confirmed to The Times on Thursday that their girls basketball programs are also on hold due to COVID-19.

The Panthers were slated to play at Lake Station and Rensselaer on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before hosting Hebron and Bishop Noll on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, respectively. Those four contests have been postponed, according to Dimos.