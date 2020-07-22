Valparaiso halts boys basketball activities after positive test; School City of Hammond extends suspension

Governors football coach Mac Mishler attended the School City of Hammond's school board meeting Tuesday and admitted that he was disappointed with the outcome.

As his program awaits another decision on Aug. 4, Mishler said he's been able to draw confidence from his players' experience. The majority of Morton's catalysts are upperclassmen, highlighted by Gunn, and Mishler expects them to be ready whenever they can return to the field.

"To deal with something like this, to deal with a suspension of this magnitude, we're still in OK shape to do that simply because of the leadership of the kids we have," Mishler said. "But is this a hit? Yes. Is this going to affect installs with things like offense, defense and special teams? Absolutely. Assuming we come back (Aug. 5), we only have a couple of weeks before our potential Week 1 game."

The Governors are tentatively scheduled to begin their season Aug. 21 on the road against Portage.

Hammond is also supposed to open its season that night in a road matchup with South Bend Washington. But unlike Morton, which has won three consecutive outright Great Lakes Athletic Conference titles, the Wildcats are not an established program.