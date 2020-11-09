 Skip to main content
Valparaiso opponent Mishawaka in 'precautionary quarantine' ahead of Friday's football regional
Prep football

Football stock (Mishawaka)

Mishawaka, which is slated to face Valparaiso in a Class 5A regional Friday, has been placed in a "precautionary quarantine."

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso is scheduled to host Mishawaka in a Class 5A football regional Friday, but at the moment the Cavemen are on hold.

Mishawaka defeated South Bend Adams last Friday to set up a second straight regional contest with the Vikings.

One day later, the School City of Mishawaka announced in a press release that the Cavemen have suspended team activities in light of a member of the South Bend Adams program testing positive for COVID-19 after the two teams met in the Sectional 10 final. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have placed our Cavemen football players in a precautionary quarantine until further notice," SCM Superintendent Wayne Barker stated in the release.

Contact tracing will be used to determine which Mishawaka athletes may have come in close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Last year, Valparaiso beat the Cavemen 49-0 en route to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

The Vikings (7-0) are seeking their third consecutive regional title and ninth regional crown overall. Mishawaka (7-3) is eyeing its fourth regional championship and first Class 5A regional title since 1991.

"I realize the timing of this news is not what any of us want to hear following (our) third straight sectional championship in football," Barker added. "However, the safety and interests of our student-athletes is paramount."

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall was unavailable for comment.

