Valparaiso unified track unable to defend state title amid coronavirus pandemic

“Over the years, I loved being in unified,” Yanna said. “Unified track has been that thing for me where I can be with friends, hang out with them and have fun. … My first year of unified I was not that good, but over the years I started to get used to being in unified track. This is my third year in it, and it was going to be my last one. But now, when this (COVID-19 outbreak) happened, now it’s gone.”

In addition to his own disappointment as a unified athlete, Yanna also felt for the unified partners who help him and the rest of his teammates compete. Abby Glover served as one of Valparaiso’s unified partners throughout high school and was a member of the inaugural team.

The senior admitted that she didn’t really know what she was getting into as a curious freshman. But in retrospect, Glover is sure that she made the right decision. The Vikings quickly became one of the premier unified track programs in the state. However, from her perspective, it wasn’t solely about winning.

Building relationships with the athletes and her fellow partners, who share vastly different backgrounds, is what truly made her experience special. With college on the horizon, Glover believes joining unified track made her a better person.