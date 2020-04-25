Valparaiso unified track unable to defend state title amid coronavirus pandemic

Caleb Yanna was ready to end his prep career on a high note.
This spring was his third year as a member of the Valparaiso unified track team, and the senior had his eyes set on defending the Vikings’ first state championship. He helped Valparaiso finish second in the mixed long jump at the state meet last season and will never forget his team's trip to Bloomington.
“That took me from being in the super low area to being in the super high area,” Yanna said. “When I heard that we were going to go to state, I was just excited. I was ready to jump everywhere! And then when we raised the trophy (after winning a state title), it just inspired me because unified track has been in my heart for a very long time.”
The Vikings unified track team was started in 2017, and Yanna joined when he was a sophomore. Over the least three seasons, he’s watched the program gain more interest at his school. According to coach David Prokop, there were 36 members of the team throughout its first year and 145 members at this season’s first practice. Valparaiso was poised to continue its upward trend with another deep postseason run this year, but the coronavirus pandemic swiftly erased that chance.
Now, Yanna is left wondering about what could have been, while also holding on to the fond memories of his junior season, which turned out to be his last.
“Over the years, I loved being in unified,” Yanna said. “Unified track has been that thing for me where I can be with friends, hang out with them and have fun. … My first year of unified I was not that good, but over the years I started to get used to being in unified track. This is my third year in it, and it was going to be my last one. But now, when this (COVID-19 outbreak) happened, now it’s gone.”
In addition to his own disappointment as a unified athlete, Yanna also felt for the unified partners who help him and the rest of his teammates compete. Abby Glover served as one of Valparaiso’s unified partners throughout high school and was a member of the inaugural team.
The senior admitted that she didn’t really know what she was getting into as a curious freshman. But in retrospect, Glover is sure that she made the right decision. The Vikings quickly became one of the premier unified track programs in the state. However, from her perspective, it wasn’t solely about winning.
Building relationships with the athletes and her fellow partners, who share vastly different backgrounds, is what truly made her experience special. With college on the horizon, Glover believes joining unified track made her a better person.
“I think it’s just one of the best things to at least be part of, if not witness it,” Glover said. “A lot of our fans, when they come, they just don’t realize how amazing it is. But then you see a race of all students in wheelchairs, and it just changes your perspective because those kids get cheered on all the way down the line. It’s just different from any other sport. .. It’s just an inclusive effort and beneficial all around.
“It changes your life, honestly.”
Luke Balash shares the same outlook as Glover and is also grateful that he went out of his comfort zone and became a partner in the unified track program. His original plan was to focus only on basketball throughout his prep career, but it was just a matter of time until he expanded his athletic endeavors.
Since Prokop is also Valparaiso's freshman boys basketball coach, he met Balash when he first entered high school. All throughout Balash’s first basketball season, Prokop tried to convince him to join unified track in the spring. When that didn’t work, Prokop asked for backup. The following year, Balash said his friends — at the direction of Prokop — kept bugging him to give unified track a try, and he’s thankful for his coach’s persistence.
“He sent them after me because he wanted me,” Balash said with a laugh. “I remember talking to them, and he had told them, ‘You need to tell Luke to do unified right now because he’s not listening to me.’ … That’s just where it all took off from. I feel like it made me and Prokop even closer than what we already had with basketball. Unified just blew up the relationship 20 times more because of how much we interacted and how much fun we had together.”
Balash acknowledged that the end of his senior year has been tough because there will always be a “What if?” in the back of his mind. The Vikings upset rival Chesterton at home on March 7 to clinch their 53rd sectional boys basketball championship and intended to go after their first regional crown since 2004. Whenever Valparaiso’s season ended on the hardwood, Balash was eager to reel in some more postseason hardware with the unified track team, especially considering that he helped the Vikings win a state title in the 400-meter relay last year.
Sadly, those opportunities never came.
The IHSAA canceled the rest of the boys basketball state tournament on March 19 and cut all spring sports on April 2. As a member of both coaching staffs, Prokop would have loved to see how far Valparaiso could have gone in boys basketball and unified track, but he fully understands that it wasn’t safe to keep competing.
“Our senior class, man, in that group we had some guys that helped create the program,” Prokop said of unified track. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Looking back on it, this is our fourth year. We had about seven or eight kids that started the program their freshman year. It would have been really cool to have them be the first four-year varsity athletes for Valpo unified, but unfortunately we just didn’t get that chance.”
Regardless of the deflating outcome of this campaign, Prokop said he is still proud of the inclusive environment the graduating seniors cultivated at their soon-to-be alma mater. Aside from unified track, the Vikings — including Yanna, Glover and Balash — also participated in their first unified flag football season in the fall and claimed a sectional crown.
“To go from enough kids to maybe fit a classroom comfortably to the width of a football field, kids shoulder to shoulder of all kinds, it’s a really wonderful thing to see and be a part of — to see those movie moments,” Balash said. “One kid helping another kid with something or one kid making someone smile or laugh. Sometimes at practice, I would just sit there and take it all in.
“And I’d just look at Prokop and be like, ‘It’s a great day for unified.’”
