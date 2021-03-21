 Skip to main content
Back from academy, Valparaiso's Rose Pastoret ready for long-awaited senior season
alert urgent
GIRLS TENNIS | SEASON PREVIEW

Back from academy, Valparaiso's Rose Pastoret ready for long-awaited senior season

Rose Pastoret, Valparaiso

Rose Pastoret spent a significant portion of the pandemic being home-schooled and attending a tennis academy in preparation for her senior season and extending her career at Bellarmine.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Rose Pastoret has been getting ready for her senior season for a while.

The Valparaiso senior spent most of last year living in Florida, attending GreatBase Tennis academy in Orlando and being home-schooled.

“I feel like I’m playing really well. Throughout COVID, I put in a lot of time to train and work on my game,” she said. “I feel really prepared.”

Pastoret woke every morning at about 7 a.m., practiced for a few hours, did some school work and ate lunch, then did some conditioning work followed by more practice and then either school work or more hitting. Most high school tennis players don’t have the luxury to dedicate that kind of schedule toward their game.

“It was nice because I was surrounded by people who were all doing the same thing,” Pastoret said. “It was just a really cool experience.”

Growing up living in Indiana but traveling to Illinois to hit was a hassle. Pastoret didn’t have to deal with that in Orlando.

A planned stay of a few months was lengthened by the pandemic.

“It was always something that was in the back of my mind for my training because it’s hard living where we do to get enough court time,” Pastoret said. “The biggest thing for me is that (life at the academy) was just consistent. I was living there so it was convenient. Everything I needed was right there; training on-court, training off-court, my school work.”

Strength and fitness were the biggest focus during that training. Pastoret expects to have improved endurance as a senior. Area coaches expect her to be one of — if not the — best players in the Region.

Bellarmine University in Louisville is her future. She signed with the Knights last month and plans to major in business.

“The coaches are great. They were really the answer I was looking for,” Pastoret said. “They were really motivated and so am I.”

Coach Tim Shidelar said the combination of signing to play Division I college tennis and attending the academy in Florida have been good for his No. 1 singles player. She’s always had a solid overall game but the enthusiasm is evident.

“She’s a great kid and a hard worker,” Shideler said. “She seems to have really renewed her love for the game so she’s playing a lot.”

Pastoret made the final four in the individual state tournament as a freshman at Marquette. She made the final eight as a sophomore with the Vikings. She covets another shot at a championship.

“I’m excited to make one last run,” Pastoret said. “My goal is to win state but I think I’ll be happy if I just play my best and see how it goes. I’m just looking forward to one last run, whatever happens will happen.”

10 Players to Watch

Gina Chiarella, Jr., Crown Point

Was poised for a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs before spring sports were canceled.

Toni Daniels, Taylor Schultz, Sr., Kankakee Valley

The former singles players asked to finish their high school careers as a doubles team and will make a formidable duo for the Kougars.

Sydney Jackson, Sr., Merrillville

Jackson was stopped by Pastoret at the regional final as a sophomore in the individual state tournament.

Addison Kasch, Sr., Hobart

The Brickies’ top returner will provide some stability at No. 1 singles.

Addy Klawitter, Sr., Munster

The Mustangs only returning all-state player will be counted on as the area’s best program navigates a season in transition.

Peyton Martinson, Sr., Chesterton

The Chesterton lineup isn’t finalized but Martinson was a talented No. 1 singles player in 2019.

Abby McBride, Sr., Valparaiso

Will combine with Pastoret to give Valpo what one Duneland Athletic Conference coach says will be the area’s best 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup.

Rose Pastoret, Sr., Valparaiso

She made the final four as a freshman at Marquette, then the final eight as a sophomore with the Vikings.

Molly Reed, Sr., LaPorte

Reed leads a sectional championship Slicers team that lost quite a bit over the last two seasons.

Dana Savarino, Sr., Highland

The Munster transfer was all-district and all-state as a sophomore, winning sectional, regional and semistate titles.

