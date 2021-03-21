Back from academy, Valparaiso's Rose Pastoret ready for long-awaited senior season

VALPARAISO — Rose Pastoret has been getting ready for her senior season for a while.

The Valparaiso senior spent most of last year living in Florida, attending GreatBase Tennis academy in Orlando and being home-schooled.

“I feel like I’m playing really well. Throughout COVID, I put in a lot of time to train and work on my game,” she said. “I feel really prepared.”

Pastoret woke every morning at about 7 a.m., practiced for a few hours, did some school work and ate lunch, then did some conditioning work followed by more practice and then either school work or more hitting. Most high school tennis players don’t have the luxury to dedicate that kind of schedule toward their game.

“It was nice because I was surrounded by people who were all doing the same thing,” Pastoret said. “It was just a really cool experience.”

Growing up living in Indiana but traveling to Illinois to hit was a hassle. Pastoret didn’t have to deal with that in Orlando.

A planned stay of a few months was lengthened by the pandemic.