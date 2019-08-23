VALPARAISO — Last season, Tommy Burbee estimates he got about one play from scrimmage per game. Occasionally, he'd get a kickoff or punt return.
Seniors Jackson Kurth and Jesse Harper took nearly all Valparaiso's carries last season. But on Friday, Burbee finally got his chance. The junior led Times No. 1 Valparaiso to a 34-14 rout of Penn, running for 169 yards and a touchdown.
“If anybody was watching JV games, … he is that explosive,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “He had Jesse and Jackson in front of him last year, so now it's Tommy's time to shine.”
The Kingsmen entered ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by the Indiana Football Coaches Association's preseason poll, but the 170-pound Burbee ran them over. Class 5A Valparaiso's big offensive line cleared holes, and Burbee burst through them for routine 7- and 8-yard gains.
Then came the big play. With the ball on Valparaiso's own 16-yard line in the second quarter, Burbee ran left and jump-cut upfield with space in front of him. He sprinted past the defense and up Penn's sideline, using a key block from wide receiver Luke Patterson to give the Vikings a 17-0 lead.
“I've never seen (Patterson) run so fast. He was coming to help me out,” Burbee said. “It was such a relief to know that I can do stuff like that.”
Valparaiso found itself on its own 2-yard line early in a scoreless game, but the Vikings flipped the field to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Burbee and sophomore tailback Hayden Vinyard carried the hosts down the field with chunk gains, and Antonio Osorio punched it in on a 5-yard run out of the Wildcat.
Liam Shepherd added a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0 Valparaiso, and the Vikings held Penn to 90 yards in the first half. Senior linebacker Peyton Krutz helped stifle Penn's offense with three tackles for loss on the night, including one sack.
Little changed after the break. Patterson bobbled a long pass from CJ Opperman but found it deflected into his hands by a defender and scored from 50 yards out. Penn scored on a short run by Kyle Riffel and a 25-yard pass from Ron Powlus to Nathan Hurbough, but Valparaiso held its ground with another Shepherd field goal and a 26-yard score from Vinyard.
In a series historically dominated by Penn, Valparaiso has now won two straight in emphatic fashion.
“What happened out here tonight didn't just happen tonight — it happened the whole summer,” Krutz said. “I think our group of seniors have tried to change the trend of losing to Penn all the time.”