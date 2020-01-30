Enghofer tabbed as new Valparaiso boys soccer coach

When Mike Enghofer thinks back to the circumstances that led to him becoming the new Valparaiso boys soccer coach, he can only shake his head at the intersections of fate.
Enghofer had recently wrapped up his first season as an assistant coach with the Valparaiso University men’s soccer team and was preparing for offseason workouts when news hit that the program would be cut effective immediately. As Enghofer was finding out about his professional fate, longtime Valparaiso boys soccer coach Danny Jeftich was announcing that he resigned under duress.
More than two months later, Enghofer has been hired by Valparaiso to replace Jeftich, continuing a coaching career that he thought was all but lost in November. Enghofer was well aware about the opening as he has been a teacher at VHS for the last five years.
“My initial thought was that I didn’t want anything to do with it,” Enghofer said. “I didn’t apply for it for over a month. I was intentional about giving it some time and a lot of that was out of pure respect for Danny.”
Enghofer bided his time and he did his homework. He watched as Valparaiso director of athletics Stacey Adams had a host of candidates come through the door. Finally, he took the week between Christmas and New Years and really began considering the possibility. Throughout the process he stayed in touch with former Valparaiso men’s soccer coach Mike Avery as well as Jeftich, the coach he’d eventually be replacing.
“In a way, I wanted his blessing,” Enghofer said. “I didn’t need it, but it felt like the right thing to do. I started working for Danny as a volunteer assistant in 2015 and spent two years with him. It felt right.”
Adams didn’t go into details about how many interviews he conducted, only to say the school had a “pool” of candidates. When Enghofer finally did apply, it was a natural fit and the school quickly hired the 28-year-old coach, confirming the hire at last week’s school board meeting.
“It was an open search where we looked for the best possible candidate,” Adams said. “Mike has coaching experience and already has a relationship with the kids.”
Those relationships were something Enghofer considered when he was thinking of applying. He’s had a host of soccer players in his math classes over the years, and while there was a mutual love of the game, Enghofer would leave the coaching to Jeftich.
“The dynamic now is very interesting,” Enghofer said. “I know a lot of the guys and they know me, but now I’m going to get to know them as players and they’re going to get to know me as a coach.”
Enghofer has been around the game of soccer for much of his life. He played at Merrillville before going to a decorated collegiate career at Purdue Fort Wayne where he made 54 starts. He spent time with the Vikings for two seasons as a volunteer assistant before helping to start the Indiana Northwest soccer program last spring and then becoming an assistant with the Crusaders.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Enghofer said. “I want to uphold what Danny has built here. I feel a bit of a responsibility with that and I also want to update things with my own personal philosophy.”