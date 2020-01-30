Enghofer tabbed as new Valparaiso boys soccer coach

Enghofer bided his time and he did his homework. He watched as Valparaiso director of athletics Stacey Adams had a host of candidates come through the door. Finally, he took the week between Christmas and New Years and really began considering the possibility. Throughout the process he stayed in touch with former Valparaiso men’s soccer coach Mike Avery as well as Jeftich, the coach he’d eventually be replacing.

“In a way, I wanted his blessing,” Enghofer said. “I didn’t need it, but it felt like the right thing to do. I started working for Danny as a volunteer assistant in 2015 and spent two years with him. It felt right.”

Adams didn’t go into details about how many interviews he conducted, only to say the school had a “pool” of candidates. When Enghofer finally did apply, it was a natural fit and the school quickly hired the 28-year-old coach, confirming the hire at last week’s school board meeting.

“It was an open search where we looked for the best possible candidate,” Adams said. “Mike has coaching experience and already has a relationship with the kids.”